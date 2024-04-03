Central High’s Brooklyn Sumbry signs to Columbus State University Cheerleading

PHENIX CITY (WRBL) – The Central High School Red Devils athletics program is not unfamiliar with college signings, however it is rare to have a cheerleader sign to the next level. Brooklyn Sumbry is only the second cheerleader to sign for a scholarship at Central High School. Sumbry chose Columbus State University, where she will be cheering next year.

When asked about her decision Sumbry stated,”I chose Columbus State because cheerleading is something that I’ve done for a long time. I’ve done it for about six years now. It’s really a big passion in my life and I really want to continue doing it in college…I mean, it gives me a sense of joy and something to look forward to as well as something to strive towards. So hopefully inspire other people to do as well”.

