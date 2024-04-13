Central grad Andrew Johnson carving out role at UW

Apr. 11—LARAMIE — Andrew Johnson has come a long way since his days suiting up for Cheyenne Central.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder won the backup job at strong safety for the University of Wyoming last fall, making the most of his opportunities he saw on the field. Johnson totaled seven total tackles for the Cowboys last season, including recovering a muffed punt against Boise State that led to a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

The redshirt junior is building off the momentum this spring going into his fourth season in Laramie.

"Confidence is a huge thing, especially at this level," Johnson told WyoSports last weekend. "Knowing that you can go in there and be successful, that's a big part of it. Being able to have that experience from last year — I was able to go in there and make plays and had success, so it's not new to me anymore.

"That raises the expectation on me from my coaches, but even more so the expectations I have on myself."

Johnson was a Class 4A first team all-state selection at both wide receiver and defensive back during his final two seasons with the Indians. He was also named to the Sports Illustrated High School All-American Watch List prior to his senior season in 2020.

"I'm getting old," Johnson said with a laugh. "I tell the young dudes that. You always hear from the older dudes, 'It's gone in the blink of an eye.' So, it's precious. All this time is precious.

"(It's important) to understand that, 'Hey, I only have two more years left.' That's only 24 games guaranteed in the season, and with injuries, it could be even less. Coach (Jay) Sawvel always says to play the next game like it's your last, so I just want to maximize every snap that I get."

UW returns starting safeties Isaac White and Wyett Ekeler, who were third and fourth on the team in total tackles last season with 77 and 61, respectively. Johnson was able to carve out a role via special teams, and also spelled White, Ekeler and nickelback Wrook Brown in a relief role.

With so much returning talent, Johnson has all the confidence in the world in his position group.

"I think the safeties — and just the defense as a whole — we're in a really good spot," Johnson said.

"We're experienced and we have a lot of older dudes returning, so it's a lot less about learning the defense because now we're all just trying to perfect it and maximize the stuff maybe we were a little bit sloppy at last year.

"We're really trying to tune that in, and I think that's going to make us a more complete unit."

Johnson's development has caught Sawvel's eye. The first-year head coach was previously the Cowboys' defensive coordinator and safeties coach, so he had experience working directly with Johnson before his promotion this offseason.

"I'm pleased with him," Sawvel said. "Andrew did some good things last year when he played. He's come (along) pretty well. With his situation, he had a great offseason. He did. His weight is up. He's around 196 or 197 (pounds). Last year, he was high 180s. He (power) cleaned 330, and that shows right now with how he's moving around on the field.

"The next step will be ... getting off blocks and finishing plays that way. He's on a really good trajectory right now, and I'm really pleased with where he's at and what I've seen from him."

It wasn't long ago Johnson's nerves were building up in the classroom at Central anticipating a big 4A matchup. He has seen a bit of an uptick in competition since coming to UW, including traveling to Austin to take the field against then No. 4-ranked Texas in front of more than 100,000 fans.

"Texas was special," Johnson said. "You always hear, 'Once you get on the field, (all the nerves) kind of go away,' and that is true, but I'll tell you what, when we walked out there and we walked through the tunnel, I was looking around like, 'Wow, this is a lot of people. This is one-sixth of the state (of Wyoming)."

Proving he belonged on the field against the likes of Texas, Boise State and Border War rival Colorado State has only helped with Johnson's confidence moving forward. He wants to continue building on that mindset as he approaches his junior season.

"I want to be in a spot where they feel comfortable putting me on the field at anytime and in any situation, no matter who we're playing," Johnson said. "I kind of got on the big stage against Texas last year, and I just want them to have that confidence they had in me to go into that game with every single snap, every single play and every single game this season."

Having grown up a UW fan, Johnson had the unique experience of participating in last weekend's youth clinic before the team's sixth spring practice. Johnson and his teammates coached local kids for the better part of an hour inside the Indoor Practice Facility.

It was a full-circle moment for Johnson. Asked if he ever gets tired of representing his home state, Johnson didn't hesitate with his answer.

"Never," he said with a smile. "It is the best part of it for me, honestly. ... You get to be a role model for these kids, and it's even one step more with me being a local kid and being a Wyoming kid. The fans here make us what we are."

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.