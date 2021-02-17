Central girls, West boys win BNC ski crowns

Feb. 17—CADILLAC — Petoskey's Laura Rothman won twin titles, but Traverse City teams came away with the overall championships at Tuesday's Big North Conference finals.

Rothman won both the slalom and giant slalom in the girls races, with Traverse City Central outscoring the Northmen by 14 to take the team championship in Tuesday's BNC downhill skiing finals at Caberfae in Cadillac.

Traverse City West outdueled Petoskey in the boys races, winning by a slimmer six-point margin as Aiden Lewandowski captured the slalom title and Petoskey's Anders McCarthy claimed the GS.

Central's girls won with 53 points, followed by Petoskey (67), Cadillac (88), TC West (118) and Gaylord (152).

West's boys took their title with 46 points to Petoskey's 52, followed by TC Central (99), Gaylord (114) and Cadillac (147).

McCarthy won the boys giant slalom title by 0.33 seconds over West's Luke Wiersema. Lewandowski took third, Ben Lober eighth and Andy Hill 12th for the Titans. The Northmen trio of Noah Walkerdine, Wyatt Mattson and Will Goelz took all the spots from fifth and seventh, with Gaylord's Spencer Opperman and Jack Robel in fourth and ninth.

TC Central's Austin Sill and Michael Booher tied for 10th.

Lewandowski won the slalom by 1.47 seconds over Gaylord's Connor Abraham. Wiersema and Hill placed third and fourth, McCarthy and Goelz fifth and seventh for Petoskey and Will Russell and Max Werner sixth and ninth for TC Central. Robel finished eighth for Gaylord.

Rothman held off teammate Marley Spencer by 0.01 seconds for the slalom title, with Central's Sarah Beattie, Elle Craven and Lily Kuberski third through fifth.

Cadillac placed three in the top 10 for slalom, with Avery Meyer (sixth), Georgette Sake (eighth) and Onalee Wallis (ninth). Remi Robel took seventh for Gaylord and Cassidy Whitener 10th for Petoskey.

Rothman edged out Craven for the GS title by 0.14 seconds. Cadillac took a close third in GS with top-10 performances from Meyer (third), Wallis (sixth) and Sake (ninth).

West's Charlie Schultz placed fourth, Beattie fifth for Central, Remi Robel eighth for Gaylord and Spence in seventh for the Northmen. Central's Kuberski rounded out the top 10 in GS.

The state finals are Monday, with Division 1 at Nub's Nob and Division 2 at Boyne Highlands.

