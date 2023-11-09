On to Central Florida: Oklahoma State moving past emotional Bedlam win

Nov. 8—Oklahoma State (7-2, 5-1) goes into Saturday's matchup with Central Florida (4-5, 1-5) as just 2.5-point favorites on the road. Most oddsmakers give the home team about three points, so the spread really means they believe the Cowboys are about a touchdown better on a neutral field.

That still doesn't seem right considering the spreads for Texas (-10) and Iowa State (-7), which are on the road against teams with better records than UCF.

Bills Parcells once said, "You are what your record says you are," but the Golden Knights are probably better.

They're second in the Big 12 and ninth overall in total offense, they convert 49.6 percent of the time on third down (second in the Big 12 and 10th overall) and their defense — not great but not bad — ranks higher than OSU's.

How a team with that formula could lose its first five games in this conference is a mystery unlike any other. Regardless, it sets the Cowboys up to fall victim to a trap game after an emotional Bedlam win.

Coach Mike Gundy called it a great night for Oklahoma State forever, but he's pushing himself, his staff and his players to put it in the rearview.

"Otherwise, this won't move forward. It's too big of a situation in the state of Oklahoma to just go away in one or two days," he said at Monday's press conference. "I don't want to hear about it anymore."

That's easier for the coaches than the players. The entire student body is singing their praises, and some have to be feeling themselves in the locker room and in practice this week.

They may have been dealing with an emotional hangover — or even a literal one — in the first day or two that Gundy addressed.

Nose tackle Justin Kirkland talked about his Saturday night experience on the field and on the strip.

"After the game, it was kind of a surreal feeling. It gave me chills," Kirkland said. "Washington Street was packed. Every bar had a block-long line."

No player has gotten more attention than running back Ollie Gordon, who was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the fourth consecutive week. He attended Oklahoma State's basketball season-opener and received a standing ovation when he was shown on the video board.

One student was shown holding a note on his phone that read, "Ollie Gordon for Heisman." Gordon then blushed and blew kisses to the student section.

Gundy said he hasn't let that get to his head, but it will continue to be a bigger challenge for him than most.

"There's too many people telling him how good he's doing, and that's his personality," Gundy said. "He loves that stuff, which is fine and deservedly so, but it's unnatural for a human to be able to accept that much and then say, 'I'm going to work tirelessly all week and get ready.'"

The previous time the Pokes won Bedlam, they followed it up with four turnovers and averaged 1.8 yards per rush against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game. They can avenge that loss by winning out.

Offensive lineman Preston Wilson said he knows from experience how important it is to move on quickly from Bedlam.

"Of course we'll never forget it, but once I step off the field I ain't talking about it again. I'm putting it to bed because we have another game to play," Wilson said. "We can't dwell on the past because that's not going to get us anywhere. We didn't come this far just to get this far."