Central flag football set for first skills session

May 30—THOMASVILLE — Before tryouts in the fall, the Thomas County Central flag football team is holding several skills sessions throughout the summer. The purpose of the skills sessions is to help the young women hoping to make the team learn and develop the skills they will need to compete.

"One: I hate cutting people. Two: I don't believe in cutting anyone who has not had the opportunity to learn," said Central flag football coach Chad Parkerson about the purpose of the skills sessions. "It's going to be fun. It's going to be a learning process, but it's going to be fun."

It was Coach Parkerson's daughters who really got the ball rolling for the new program. Parkerson and his three daughters traveled with the rest of Yellow Jacket nation to Atlanta for the state championship football game.

There they saw the flag football state championships and the girls were instantly wondering how Central could get a team started. Paige, Parkerson's middle child, led the charge and started a petition, gaining signatures and interest for the potential program. Before they knew it, Thomas County Central announced the addition of a flag football program and named Parkerson as its first coach.

"I think it's a good thing. I really do," Parkerson said. "It's something that's going to get legs and take off all over. It already has up north and I think it's just a matter of time before it happens down here."

Parkerson has a significant coaching background. He played college baseball at Valdosta State and soon after coached football and baseball at Ware County. He came to Thomas County in 2004 and coached football as an assistant and took over the middle school program. He also coached baseball at Central for 13 years.

Parkerson then left for Cairo, where he was head baseball coach and served as the athletic director, before returning to Thomas County to take on the assistant vice principal position at Garrison-Pilcher.

The Thomas County Central flag football team's first skills session will take place on Monday, June 3, in the Garrison-Pilcher gym.