Central feeling good despite canceled spring game

May 15—THOMASVILLE — After spring practice many high school football teams look forward to their spring scrimmage and their spring game. Their first chance to get in front of fans and hit someone for real. But the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets got neither as their spring game against Lowndes was canceled and their Blue versus Gold game, which was supposed to take the place of the spring game, was rained out twice.

However, head coach Justin Rogers feels that the Blue verus Gold scrimmage is mostly for fun and that the lack of a spring game will not have a negative impact on the team's start to a state title defense.

"No, not at all. It was more fun," Rogers said. "I hate that we didn't get to do it because the kids were already taking trash to one another, ready to go compete against one another, have a great day and showcasing, having fun. But, as far as development and preparation for the season, you get way more out of the summer with the OTA's and the 7-on-7's than you would from that one game."

Rogers went on to say that the main focus of spring for the Central coaching staff was identifying talent.Those players who can help you in the summer and fall and guys who need some more development. It's also about teaching the new comers how to practice like a Yellow Jacket.

"We had a great spring. The biggest thing we learned, I think our kids learned how to practice, which was important for a lot of the new faces there. Learning how to go through practice, learning how to compete in practice," said Rogers. "I think a lot of our young players, I saw them get better with that, the process of going through there."

Summer football is less than a month away. A high school football tradition where players gather under the heat of the sun to battle for starting spots and bragging rights. The Yellow Jackets will begin summer practice on June 3 and the first summer OTA will take place on June 25.

"The biggest thing you try to get out of the summer is simulated experience," said Rogers. "Thats what you're trying to get with the opportunities to do 7-on-7 with the other teams and go off to colleges and do the OTA's for other teams. You're trying to simulate experience for these guys who don't have experience."