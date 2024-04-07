Central Division-leading Stars visit the Avalanche

Dallas Stars (48-20-9, first in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-23-6, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -128, Stars +108; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Division-leading Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado has gone 48-23-6 overall with a 15-6-2 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have a +54 scoring differential, with 285 total goals scored and 231 conceded.

Dallas is 48-20-9 overall with a 15-6-2 record in Central Division play. The Stars have gone 25-7-2 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Sunday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 48 goals and 83 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has scored six goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

Wyatt Johnston has 30 goals and 31 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has scored nine goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Stars: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Logan O'Connor: out for season (hip).

Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: out (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.