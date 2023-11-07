All-Central District Football: Ridgedale's Corey Chatman named top coach in Division VII

MORRAL — Corey Chatman can flat-out coach.

He was given a ready-made team coming off three state tournament trips in a row when he took over the bowling program at Marion Harding in 2020-21. Over the next two years, Chatman led the Presidents to first-ever back-to-back Division I district championships with a state champion individual, a team state runner-up trophy and a third-place team finish at state.

When he took over a Ridgedale football squad that had not posted more than three wins in a season going back to 2003, Chatman guided them to a 6-4 record in his second season this fall.

That's two different sports in two different circumstances, and Chatman got the most out of each.

"They were two different situations, but I went into it the same way," he said. "I’m a very competitive person, and I always want to bring the best out of our players. I think what they go out of me is a genuine person who is going to let them be them."

Because of the long history Ridgedale overcame by posting its first winning football season in two decades this fall, Chatman was award the Division VII Coach of the Year Award from the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association on Monday.

"You’ve got to know it’s not just me," he said. "My staff and the players, it is them, as I’ve told you before. I believe in senior leadership. That is real."

How did Chatman do it?

Ridgedale Athletic Director Cherie Leach was a high-level coach in her own right, taking a volleyball team to a Final Four in her long career. She knows good coaching when she sees it, and she sees a lot coming from Chatman on the football field.

"He makes it fun for the kids to be there," she said. "Yes, he’s very intense, but he knows how to have fun with them as well. I think you need a good balance between those kinds of things."

But there are several other things she sees from Chatman that is common with other elite coaches in any sport.

"He makes his staff accountable and himself accountable. He makes the kids accountable as well," Leach said. "He’s brought that all-in-for-the-team concept and not worrying about individual statistics. He’s worked really hard in getting that in the backseat compared to previous years."

She's seen team bonding moments that have worked for the football team over the last two years. She's also seen more work in the weight room from players, and that's transferred onto the field.

"He works hard, so he expects them to work hard," Leach said. "He’s got a staff of five other coaches with him, and they’re broken it down into different things according to their position and their skill. They are working on things that are going to be very appropriate for them getting better in that spot. His organization as far as practice goes has also been huge for him."

Most of all, Chatman is getting students excited about playing football. In the late 2010s, Ridgedale was forced to play some 8-man football games due to having as few as 13 players available. In his first season, they had 22 on the roster. This year they were over 30.

"That’s truly a testament to him and what he’s bringing to us. He’s obviously done a fantastic job with it," Leach added.

Chatman on his approach to coaching

In his second season, continuity was key for the Rockets.

"I was able to keep the same staff for another year," Chatman said. "We came back already having a blueprint for our players and what we needed to do to have success. It’s the belief in the program and the belief in our kids.

"A lot of coaches when they go to a small school, sometimes they use that as a stepping stone. I think these kids knew I wasn’t going anywhere. They knew the coaches weren’t going anywhere. The verbiage is the same. We’re not changing what we do every year, so the kids were confident in their abilities."

To go along with being comfortable in what was asked of them, Chatman wanted his players to be themselves. If they are loud, be loud. If they are quieter, that's fine, too. But his message was always be true to yourself, win or lose. That's his approach, and he wants his team to follow a same path.

"If I can keep you being you, you’re not thinking about anything else. You’re just playing or bowling or playing football," he said. "I’m going to yell and scream. Win or lose, you’re getting the same person. I’m going to coach you up until the whistle is done. The kids saw how genuine I was with that. If you want to talk the talk, you’ve got to be able to talk it, win or lose."

And that's how he took bowling teams to state trophies and a football team to a best record in two decades.

Ridgedale football coach Corey Chatman stands on the sidelines as his team plays a home game with Elgin this season. He was named Division VI Coach of the Year in the Central District after leading the Rockets to a turnaround 6-4 season.

