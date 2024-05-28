Central DeWitt's Bloom and Pierce make history for the Sabers as Class 1A State Doubles Champions

May 27—IOWA CITY — Sports are unpredictable. That is one thing that everyone must come to know.

Coming into the IGHSAU Class 1A State Doubles Tournament, Central DeWitt's Brooke Bloom and Isabelle Pierce were not seeded. In fact, they had to through a gauntlet if they wanted a shot at hoisting the trophy.

The senior duo did not care. They took care of business in the first round, winning 7-5 and 6-4 over Spirit Lakes' Emma Straus and Izzie Wycoff. Later on Friday they advanced to the semifinals after defeating Dike-New Hartford's Izzy Norton and Aidalyn Tott, who had the three seed, 6-3 and 6-2.

In the semifinals they took on the two seed from Cedar Rapids Xavier. Avery Link and Ruby Smith backed the Sabers into a corner after winning the first set 6-4.

However, Bloom and Pierce came up clutch in the second set, winning 7-6 (7-0) to force a winner takes all third and final set.

Bloom and Pierce got the final laugh, grabbing the win 6-3 to advance to the Class 1A State Championship. The underdogs were still alive.

Once again in the Championship round, the Sabers fell behind to Osage's Kaitlyn and Kendall Olson, dropping the first match 4-6. But, the seniors used their experience and took over from there on out.

Aggressive play at the net led to more opportunities for points and the Sabers won the final two rounds 6-2 to climb to the top of the mountain.

Bloom and Pierce end the their high school careers along with their head coach David Moore on the highest of high notes.