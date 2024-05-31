Central Dauphin captures ninth softball district title

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 6A District III softball championship was a battle between the top two dogs in the district: #1 Cumberland Valley vs. #2 Central Dauphin.

The top-seeded Eagles were looking to defend their title, but Central Dauphin was looking for their sixth district title in the last 13 years, and the Rams would not be denied. Central Dauphin jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Cumberland Valley in the third inning and didn’t look back in a 6-1 win, winning their 9th district title overall.

Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley now look ahead to the PIAA state tournament, where the Rams will face the sixth place finisher from District I while the Eagles will face the third place finisher from District I.

