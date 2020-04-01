Central Connecticut State to host five, face Toledo

(Stats Perform) - Defending Northeast Conference champ Central Connecticut State will play five home games and make a visit to Toledo as part of its 11-game 2020 schedule.

The Blue Devils' season opens on Sept. 5 at Arute Field in New Britain against NEC foe Wagner. Coach Ryan McCarthy's squad also will host Valparaiso (Sept. 19) and NEC opponents Duquesne (Oct. 3), Sacred Heart (Nov. 7) and Long Island (Nov. 21).

The road portion of the schedule features a Sept. 26 matchup at Toledo. CCSU is 0-4 all-time against FBS opposition.

2020 Central Connecticut State Schedule

Sept. 5, Wagner*

Sept. 12, at Merrimack

Sept. 19, Valparaiso

Sept. 26, at Toledo

Oct. 3, Duquesne*

Oct. 10, at Columbia

Oct. 17, at Saint Francis*

Oct. 24, at Bryant*

Nov. 7, Sacred Heart*

Nov. 14, at Robert Morris*

Nov. 21, Long Island*

* - NEC game