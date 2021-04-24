Central co-op gymnastics team finishes 7th at state meet as Soares qualifies for beam finals

Apr. 24—The Central High School co-op gymnastics team headed to state as the seventh and final state qualifier.

The Wildcats stayed at that spot in the final team standings after competing in the team competition on Friday at Thornton High School.

Central totaled 157.275 points to finish seventh out of seven teams.

Elizabeth captured the state team title with 177.550 points. It marked its second consecutive state crown and third in four years. The Cardinals have five gymnasts advancing to Saturday's individual competition.

Elizabeth captured its sixth overall team title and is tied with Niwot and Loveland for the fourth most in state history.

Palmer Ridge was second with 173.175 points.

Hailey Soares, a sophomore from Pueblo West, was the lone Wildcat to qualify for Saturday's individual finals. She posted an 8.75 on the beam to make the top 12 and reach the finals.

"It was a beautiful routine," Central coach Sarah Stenerson said of Soares' performance. "She had a really good meet as all the girls did.

"Hailey has been sporadic throughout the season. But she had a clean bar routine, stuck her beam, was solid on vault and had a nice floor routine. She put it all together."

Stenerson was proud of her squad's performance.

"All our girls did amazing," she said. "We started on vault and did pretty well. On beam we had a couple falls. They did best on the floor routines, maybe the best they've done all year. They were pumped after their floor routines.

"They were really proud of themselves. We knew we weren't going to take first. Our goal was to go out there and do our personal best and feel leaving happy that we left it all out there."

Team scores

Elizabeth 177.55, Palmer Ridge 173.173, Niwot 172.85, Evergreen 172.35, Green Mountain 168.075, Standley Lake 167.75, Central 157.275

