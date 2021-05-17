Central Catholic's Tritto excels at numerous events on track, in field

May 17—Head boys track coach Mike Leal has quite a bit of flexibility when he figures out his lineup for Central Catholic's meets.

That's thanks, in large part, to Dom Tritto, his versatile senior standout.

Tritto, a senior from Derry, displayed his versatility perfectly in the Raiders' first dual meet, against Methuen. He won the long jump with a personal-best mark of 20-11, he had a PR (personal record) time of 11.3 in the 100 meters and he was close to his best in the 200 with a 22.5.

And yet, he's also a fine quarter-miler who can anchor the 4x400 relay, and he's an excellent high jumper. In fact, as a sophomore for the Raiders, he finished first in the Division 2 state meet with a clear of 6-4.

"He has worked hard to make himself an elite performer in multiple sprinting and jumping events," said Leal. "It's a challenge to choose which three events he will compete in for us each week."

Tritto, who missed the "indoor" season with a hamstring issue, enjoys all of his events, but as he thinks of his goals for the season, there are two that seem to be more on his radar.

"I want to be a state champion in all of the events I do, but the 200 means the most to me," said Tritto. "That's where I feel I can show off my real speed.

"And I think I should do the high jump. I'd like to defend my title and that might be my best event."

A one-sport athlete at Central, Tritto is a former baseball player as a youngster and played football at both Pinkerton before transferring and at Central as a sophomore, but he came to realize that he had a promising future in track.

"I lost my passion for baseball and I realized I had speed and could use it in college," said Tritto.

With that realization, Tritto turned his attention entirely to track. He competes in the offseason for The New England Elite and he works out regularly under the supervision of Central strength and conditioning coach Jason Fielding.

Fielding is an assistant football coach at Central who Tritto met while playing football.

"That's really helped me with my agility and quickness and my power," said Tritto.

Tritto admits that he misses football at times, especially "when I watch college football highlights," but he has a dream of one day playing Division 1 college football while also running track. It would be an unusual journey if it works out.

Although he has committed to the University of Hartford for track, Tritto dreams of transferring to the University of Iowa after a year and walking on there in football while also running track. He has always been a fan of Iowa football.

"If my grades are okay, I'd really like to try it," said Tritto. "Playing Division 1 at Iowa would be incredible."

It seems like a long shot, but Tritto has shown an ability to adapt and persist in track and field and that just may carry over.

***********************************

Rises at Central

Dom Tritto lives in Derry and, with older brother Matthew flourishing at Pinkerton as a baseball player before graduating in 2015, there was family history at the school.

But, three years ago, he knew it was time for a change and he transferred to Central Catholic, a move he's more than pleased about.

"I was slipping grade-wise at Pinkerton and had to do something," said Tritto. "Coming to Central really helped me. The classes are smaller, which helped me focus, and I was able to get the help I need."

Indeed, Tritto has raised his GPA to a highly respectable 3.40.

*************************************

Tritto's best

100 — 11.3

200 — 22.3

400 — 50.1

Long jump — 20-11

High jump — 6-4

All times are hand-timed.

*********************************************

