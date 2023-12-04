Central Catholic's Dan Boron, Malvern's Jared Witherow gain All-Ohio football first team

Canton Central Catholic do-it-all athlete Dan Boron and dynamic Malvern quarterback Jared Witherow both earned first-team honors as the 2023 Division VI and VII All-Ohio high school football teams were announced on Monday.

The All-Ohio teams are sponsored by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association and chosen by a panel of sports writers and broadcasters from across the state. The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the Division VI and VII teams Monday. The all-state teams in other divisions will be released Tuesday through Thursday.

Central's Daniel Boron spins out of a Jackson tackle in the first half at Central Catholic Friday, October 13, 2023.

Central Catholic's Daniel Boron intercepts a pass intended for Mogadore's Corey Lehner in the second half at Central Catholic Friday September 29, 2023.

Boron is honored as a wide receiver in Division VI, but really the Crusaders senior could have been considered at two or three other positions as well. The Northeast Inland District Offensive Co-Player of the Year gained 1,783 all-purpose yards and scored 23 touchdowns in leading Central to a 7-5 season.

Boron caught 43 passes for 757 yards and nine touchdowns. He rushed for 703 yards at 6.7 a carry and 12 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 180-pound Boron also returned a punt for a TD, scored a touchdown on defense and threw a TD pass. He averaged 15.7 yards on punt returns and 22.0 yards on kick returns, while also handling kickoffs and averaging 38.0 yards per punt. He led Central's defense with four interceptions while totaling 83 tackles — 58 of them first hits.

Boron's Central Catholic teammate Jonathan Stangl also earned all-state honors on one of the top three Division VI teams. The 6-8, 315-pound junior was a second-team offensive lineman.

Malvern quarterback Jared Witherow gets set to throw at Newcomerstown, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Witherow is a first-team quarterback in Division VII after leading Malvern to a 10-2 record and an IVC North championship. The 6-4, 185-pound junior threw for 2,315 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 62.2 percent of his passes. He ran for another 257 yards and seven touchdowns.

Witherow played some defense as well, finishing with eight tackles and two interceptions.

Also earning second- and third-team honors from Malvern in Division VII are second-team wide receiver Dylan Phillips and third-team offensive lineman Zach Babiczuk.

