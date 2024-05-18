Central Catholic siblings Conal and Maya Devine inspiring Rams’ track and field team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You may not realize at first glance that Conal and Maya Devine are related.

Conal was born just 15 months before Maya, whom the Devines adopted at birth and was diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome at the age of two.

The two have never known life without the other, but the Central Catholic students are bonding through a new activity this spring.

“It’s really the first time we’ve ever been able to do a sport together, so that’s been really fun this year,” said Conal.

Maya was hesitant at first to join her brother on Central’s track and field team.

The freshman had watched her brother as one of the runners on the Rams’ cross country team that finished fourth at state this year.

Once she discovered there were shorter distances she could run, she decided to give it a shot.

“I like running because every week I get faster and faster and quicker and quicker and actually, one time, I actually won my heat,” beamed Maya.

Maya not only runs the 100 meters but is now also long jumping.

No matter what she’s doing, whether it be on the track or field, her trademark grin never disappears.

“She definitely lights up on the way down the track. She often has a big smile on her face,” said dad, Dave Devine. “The 100 meters, it’s about 17 seconds for her, and that’s 17 seconds where she’s really finding her strength and finding her power, which is really fun to see too.”

Conal, who’s running the 800 at the varsity level this year, says Maya has also helped motivate him.

“Even on my hard days, I think if Maya can come out and do track and really bring her all, I can do the same thing,” said the sophomore. “So, it really encourages me to put myself out there when I feel tired or down for the day.”

But her impact goes far beyond her family.

Maya has become a rallying point for the team.

“Oh, it’s amazing,” said Central Catholic track and field head coach Emma Vaughan. “After our meet last week, I had multiple kids say, ‘Did you see her run? Did you see her run?’ I was like, ‘No, but I cannot believe, you guys are all telling me the same story about how she won her race,’ and just how proud they were to be her teammate.”

And that support means the world to Maya.

“It brings me a lot of joy and comfort because I’ve never really been part of a community at other schools, and this brings me a lot of joy because they’re helping me out with stuff,” said Maya, with a smile somehow bigger than her face.

Dave Devine perhaps best sums up Maya’s impact on her teammates and her teammates’ impact on Maya.

“It reminds me that inclusiveness, like, bringing kids from different backgrounds—kids with brain differences, neurotypical kids— all on to this team together, it benefits everybody,” said Dave.

