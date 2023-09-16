Central Catholic High School beats Alliance football in high-scoring Week 5 game

ALLIANCE − If you were looking for a high-scoring shootout, Friday night's game at Kehres Stadium in Alliance was the place to be.

Alliance and Canton Central Catholic hooked up for a game that featured just a little bit of everything.

When the final seconds ticked off of the clock, the Crusaders had eked out a 48-46 victory over the Aviators.

At the halfway point of the season, both teams are 3-2.

Head coach Jeff Lindesmith said he was just hoping his Crusaders could stay with the high-powered Aviators.

“I was pleasantly surprised with our offense tonight,” Lindesmith said. “We executed well, but the two turnovers ruined two drives. But, it came down to who would have the ball last with enough clock at the end.”

Both offenses had so much ball movement that the game even featured back-to-back, successful, onside kicks.

“It doesn’t happen very often,” Lindesmith said. “Both sides were getting big returns, so it was just a big gamble that paid off. We didn’t want to give them a short field, so we took a shot. They have such a great offense that is just so much more than their quarterback. I knew if we were going to beat them we were going to have to score a lot of points.”

Central Catholic's Andrew Neal, left, and Dan Boron, right, celebrate after Boron's fourth-quarter touchdown run Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, against Alliance at Kehres Stadium.

The Alliance defense had no answers for senior Central Catholic's Daniel Boron. The 6-foot, 180-pound running back ran for 243 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught three balls for another 60 yards.

“He is just a stud,” Lindesmith said. “He has been a stud for three years. He does a lot for us. He even kicks our extra points. He is so physical and runs the ball hard.”

Boron scored on runs of 17 and 7 yards and was on the receiving end of a 20-yard scoring pass from quarterback Brennen Betz.

Central Catholic celebrates after Andrew Neal, center, intercepts a late-game Alliance pass at Kehres Stadium, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Betz rushed for three scores on runs of 1, 8 and 2 yards, and completed his 13 passes for 170 yards.

“He did a great job tonight,” Lindesmith said. “He made a couple of bad decisions, but he is getting a grasp of our offense.”

The Aviator offense was just as potent as the Crusaders'.

Alliance quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg, left, runs for a late fourth-quarter touchdown while Central Catholic defender Braylwyn Tabellion pursues him Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Kehres Stadium.

Senior quarterback Brandan Zurbrugg threw for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for more than 100 yards and a score. He would have had more offense, but an 80-yard touchdown was called back because of a penalty.

The Alliance defense came up big in the third quarter with a 99-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Michael Blackwell.

Central Catholic's Andrew Neal scores the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, against Alliance at Kehres Stadium.

Senior K’Vaughn Davis had a huge night for the Aviators with six receptions for 188 yards and scores of 38 and 81 yards.

Jayden Proctor also grabbed touchdown passes from Zurbrugg of 13 and 17 yards in the first half.

Alliance head coach Tim Goodman was proud of the effort his team put in.

“There were a lot of turns and ups and downs,” Goodman said. “I am proud of our kids for playing four quarters. But in the end, it was just two good teams playing one another, and they made a couple more plays than we did.”

Alliance quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg's 2-point conversion attempt came up just short of the goal line Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, as the Aviators failed to tie the score near the end of a loss to Canton Central Catholic at Kehres Stadium at Mount Union.

