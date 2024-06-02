Central Cass gets convincing 9-0 win over New Rockford-Sheyenne

Jun. 1—JAMESTOWN — The Central Cass Squirrels offense exploded early and that saw them get a 9-0 win over New Rockford-Sheyenne in the third place game of the 2024 NDHSAA Class B State Baseball Tournament on Saturday, June 1, at Jack Brown Stadium.

The Squirrels made the Black Sox' starter Connor Knatterud work in the first inning to the tune of 38 pitches. One of the biggest plays in the frame came when Kale Pearson hit a run-scoring single on the 14th pitch of the at-bat to score a run and push the Squirrels in front 2-0 in what was a four-run inning.

The Squirrels added one more in the third on a sacrifice fly and then two in the fourth on a wild pitch and a single to push the lead out to 7-0. The No. 2-seeded Squirrels added one more in the fifth to take a 9-0 lead.

Please check back for the full story.