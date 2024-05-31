Central Cass baseball beats Washburn/Wilton/C-S 3-1

May 31—JAMESTOWN — The Central Cass Squirrels had to fight to get a 3-1 win over Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton in the first round of the 2024 NDHSAA Class B Baseball Tournament on Thursday, May 30, at Jack Brown Stadium.

It did not take long for the Cardinals (11-12) to break through as five batters into the first inning they got an RBI groundout to make it 1-0. The Squirrels (19-1) had a chance to break through in the third inning when they loaded the bases with two outs but a fly-out ended the threat. The Squirrels had another chance in the fourth as they had a runner on third and one out but back-to-back strikeouts kept the Cardinals in the lead.

On the mound, Cardinals starter Alex Retterath pitched all six innings, giving up three runs on eight hits while striking out eight and walking four hitters.

"He was just working in the zone pretty well," Cardinals head coach Travis Stevens said. "He got himself into some jams but he was making really good pitches, elevating up towards the eyes and being down at the knees, going back and forth, using his off-speed to get out of jams."

The Squirrels would not be kept down for the entire game though as Cole Holzer scored on an error to tie the game up at one in the fifth. Later in the frame, the Squirrels' Brayden Mitchell hit an RBI single to push his team in front 2-1.

"I wanted more runs," Squirrels head coach Dustin Maasjo said. "I want to score as much as we can but getting runners on is gonna be key the next two days too."

The Cardinals took their turn at stranding runners in scoring position in the sixth as they left runners on second and third. The Squirrels added another one in the sixth to take a 3-1 lead.

The Squirrels are back in action on Friday, May 31, when they take on the winner of the game between Grafton and Bottineau. The Cardinals attempt to bounce back on May 31, when they take on the loser of the game between the Spoilers and the Braves.

WWCS 1, CC 3

WWCS: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0—1 3 2

CC: 0 0 0 0 2 1 X — 3 8 0

The full bracket is below:

Day 1 5/30:

#1 Thompson 14 vs. Surrey 0

#4 Des Lacs-Burlington 2 vs. #5 New Rockford-Sheyenne 3

#2 Central Cass 3 vs. Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton 1

#3 Grafton vs. Bottineau