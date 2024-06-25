Central California fishing report for week of June 26-July 2: Improved trout bite at Pine Flat, New Melones kokanee and bass are hitting and Delta striper and bass are active.

Rebecca Angelica Hernandez is all smiles after landing a quality California halibut with Captain Trent Slate out of Loch Lomond Marina recently.

Compiled by California Outdoors Hall of Fame member Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, who guides in the greater Fresno area and holds the striper record at Millerton Lake.

Photo gallery

Show off your success! Share your fish photos and videos with Bee readers. Please share only jpeg images and Mp4 video files. Include “Fishing Report” in the subject line and a full caption and email to sports@fresnobee.com

Best bets

Best bets Pine Flat trout bite improved, Michael Crayne said. Don Pedro multi species action good, Monte Smith reported. Shaver trout are top bite, Dick Nichols said. New Melones Kokanee and bass hitting,Kyle Wise reported. Delta striper and bass active, Alan Fong said.

Rankings key below: 4: Fish are jumping in the boat. 3: Good fishing. 2: Decent fishing. 1: Poor fishing. 0: Don’t bother

Westside waterways

Striper 2 Catfish 3

In the northern section of the California Aqueduct, the best action remains in the early mornings or late evenings due to the heat. In the south aqueduct in Kern County, Cope’s Bait and Tackle in Bakersfield reported cut sardines or nightcrawlers after the check gates are the most reliable technique for striped bass. Catfishing is best with chicken liver or Triple S Dip Bait on a Carolina rig.

A map of the 16 designated fishing locations on the California Aqueduct can be accessed through this link: https://water.ca.gov/-/media/DWR-Website/Web-Pages/What-We-Do/Recreation/Files/230424_SWP-Fishing-Guildines-Locations_Online_FINAL.pdf.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun, Clovis 292-3474; Cope’s Tackle and Rod, Bakersfield – (661) 679-6351; Bob’s Bait Bucket, Bakersfield (661) 833-8657.

Eastman Lake/Hensley Lake

Bass 2 Trout 2 Bluegill 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

Michael Crayne of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis reported Eastman still is producing some quality largemouth bass, but you have to search around for them. He said, “The fish are on the flats with deep water access, on isolated rockpiles, or near the face of the dam.”

Jerkbaits, glide baits, lipless crankbaits, or large plastics bounced or dragged along the bottom are working best. An algae bloom is starting to form. Crappie can be found in submerged structure. Hensley remains loaded with carp, and catfish . Eastman dropped to 565.66 feet in elevation and 77% of capacity with Hensley dropping nearly two feet to 506.92 feet in elevation and 51% of capacity.

Call: Eastman Lake 689-3255; Valley Rod & Gun, Clovis 292-3474; 559 Fresno Bait and Tackle 515-6273. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151

Lake Don Pedro

Bass 3 Trout 3 Kokanee 3 King salmon 3 Crappie 2

Don Pedro continues to kick out quality king salmon, rainbow trout, and kokanee. Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing was on the lake several times this week trolling for all three species, and he put 12-year-old Brody Brewer of Patterson onto an 8¼-pound king salmon on a Pro-Troll Trout Killer at 87 feet on the downrigger.

He said, “The trout are up high in the water column, feeding on the surface, while the kokanee can be found from 55 to 70 feet with the kings deeper.” The next tournament in the Kokanee Power summer circuit is at Don Pedro on July 13, and there will be plenty of pre-fishing taking place over the next few weeks. For bass, Dylan Bos Kinser of Central Valley Bait in Modesto reported a solid topwater bite with walking baits such as Whopper Ploppers or Choppos along with a jig bite. The lake is releasing water, and it dropped 1½ feet to 822.48 feet in elevation and 95% of capacity.

Updates on the launch ramp are available at https://www.donpedrolake.com/.

Call: Monte Smith, Gold Country Sport Fishing (209) 581-4734; Central Valley Bait and Tackle (209) 312-9417.

Lake Isabella/Bakersfield area

Bass 2 Trout 2 Crappie 2 Catfish 3 Bluegill 3

The lake dropped 2½ feet to 2588.82 feet in elevation and 68% of capacity as water releases are steady at 2055 cfs at First Point. Cope’s reported trout fishing remains solid with minijigs, spinners, Keitech swimbaits, or Power Bait from the shorelines with deep water access while trollers are pulling Berkley’s Flicker Shad, Needlefish, or Tasmanian Devil spoons. T

he crappie bite has slowed, and anglers must work harder around structure at 5 to 15 feet with live minnows, small swimbaits, or Get Bent Baits in white, yellow, or chartreuse. Largemouth bass are in the shallows, and there is a reaction bite early and late. Catfishing is best around Camp 9 with Triple S Dip Bait, chicken liver, or mackerel. In the upper Kern, Cope’s reported three sections were planted this past week and trout action has been steady .

The flows on upper Kern at Kernville dropped to 1178 cfs.

Call: Cope’s Tackle and Rod (661) 679-6351; Bob’s Bait Bucket, Bakersfield (661) 833-8657; North Fork Marina (760) 376-1812; Golden Trout Pack Station (559) 542-2816

Lake Kaweah

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Trout 2 Catfish 3

The lake dropped 10½ feet to 699.27 feet in elevation and 83% of capacity as water releases have begun. Cope’s reported spotted bass are taken at depths from 5 to 25 feet along rocky structure, steep walls, or secondary points with plastics in green pumpkin, Oxblood, or watermelon. Walking-style topwater lures are improving in low light conditions. Horse Creek remains the top location for crappie with small Keitech swimbaits or live minnows.

The Kaweah River has dropped from 874 to 588 cfs.

Lake Success

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2

The lake dropped over a foot to 643.24 feet in elevation and 76% of capacity. Cope’s reported a small grade of largemouth bass on plastics in green, brown, or purple on the drop-shot, shakey head, or Texas-rig . Crappie remains decent with minijigs or small minnows

Call: Cope’s Tackle and Rod (661) 679-6351; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com.

McClure Reservoir

Bass 2 Trout 2 King salmon 0 Kokanee 0 Crappie 2 Catfish 2

Bos Kinser reported a similar bite as Pedro with topwater action in the mornings and evenings with walking-style baits along with dragging jigs. bass bite remains with plastics on the drop-shot or jigs. The bass are moving out into deeper water to the 30-foot range. The lake dropped two feet to 861.81 feet in elevation and 96% of capacity. The Merced River is steady at 1993 cfs at Merced Falls downstream of Lake McSwain, and it remains high for this time of year.





Call: Central Valley Bait and Tackle (209) 312-9417.

Lake McSwain

Trout 2

Shore fishing remains tough with the best action for trollers . The Splash and Dash is now the main water feature .

Information - https://mysplashndash.com/see-whats-new-in-2024/. The lake is at 98% of capacity. McSwain Marina.

Call: Angler’s Edge Market (209) 226-4416; McSwain Marina (209) 378-2534.

Millerton Lake/San Joaquin River

Bass 2 Striped bass 1 Shad 1 Bluegill 3 Crappie 2

Michael Crayne reported continued heavy recreational boat traffic. He said, “Everything is finesse with plastics on a shakey head, drop-shot, Ned- or Neko-rig along with small jigs. The small spotted bass are holding near rocky points, isolated rock structure, or upon the banks near rock.”

The lake dropped 7 feet to 569.89 feet in elevation and 93% of capacity. Sycamore Island is open once daily from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The flows in the San Joaquin River at Friant are stable at 428 cfs.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; 559 Fresno Bait and Tackle 515-6273.

New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Catfish 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 3

Kyle Wise of Head Hunter Guide Service continues to find limits of quality kokanee at depths from 90 feet and below with pink J-Pex lures. The kokanee are starting to migrate south, but there is still a major accumulation around Carson Creek.

For bass, John Liechty of Xperience Bass Guide Service reported great numbers throwing primarily reaction baits.

“The spinnerbait bite has been outstanding with shad-patterns with nickel blades in clear water or chartreuse with gold blades in the stained water.,” he said. “We have been working early evenings, late afternoons, or at night to avoid the triple-digit heat, and my clients landed a 5-pound spotted bass just before dark.” The lake is releasing water, and it dropped 3½ feet to 1056.63 feet in elevation and 85% of capacity.

Call: John Liechty, Xperience Fishing Guide Service (209) 743-9932; Kyle Wise, Headhunter Guide Service (209) 531-3966; Alex Niapas, Catching California Guide Service (209) 728-4225; Monte Smith (209) 581-4734.

Pine Flat Reservoir/Kings River

Bass 2 Trout 3 Kokanee 0 King salmon 0 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

Michael Crayne reported trout trolling has improved up the river arm past the Power Lines with shad-patterned spoons while spotted bass are holding from 30-to 40-feet over flats. Jerkbaits, lipless crankbaits, or topwater lures are working. Parking remains a premium. The flows on the lower Kings at Trimmer have dropped slightly, but it is still dangerous at 2626 cfs. A trout plant is scheduled this week. The lake dropped 7 feet to 941.59 feet in elevation and 94% of capacity.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; 559 Fresno Bait and Tackle 515-6273. Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626.

San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay

Striper 2 Catfish 2 Bass 2 Crappie 2

Josh Mesa of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill reported trolling has improved with P-Line’s Predator Minnows while boaters are also drifting live minnows for striped bass. Roger George of Roger George Guide Service reported that the full moon and falling water slowed the bite- but he took out two guests for 17 stripers to 25” trolling Lucky Crafts .

In the forebay, most of the action is for largemouth bass flipping plastics on a Ned-rig or Senkos along the grass line and up against the tules. The main lake has dropped to 52 with the forebay at 87% of capacity.

Information on the wind stations - https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=30713.

Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle (408) 463-0711, Roger George, rogergeorgeguideservice.com (559) 905-2954

High Sierra

Bass Lake

Bass 2 Trout 3 Kokanee 0

Recreational boating remains a limiting factor , but there are still trout to be had for those trolling early from in front of Miller’s Landing to the Sheriff’s Tower at up to 30 feet. For bass, Michael Crayne reported largemouth bass are holding around rocky structure in the shallows while the spotted bass are moving out into deeper water to 30 feet.

A live webcam is available at https://www.basslakeca.com/bass-lake-webcam-1.

Call: Mike Beighey, Bass Lake Fishing 676-8133.

Edison/Florence/Mammoth Pool

According to the Sierra National Forest website, the first 5.6 miles of Kaiser Pass Road opened on May 24. Edison rose to 72% of capacity, Florence is at 92% of capacity, and Mammoth Pool at 96% of capacity. The restrictions for deer migration at Mammoth Pool were lifted on June 14. Current road conditions: High Sierra Ranger Station, 855-5355.

Road conditions 297-0706.

Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000.

Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake

Trout 3 Kokanee 2

Dick Nichols of Dick’s Fishing Charters and Mountain Tackle said, “After a favorable fishing week at Shaver, the kokanee bite fell off. Several reports were that the trout bite was awesome, but the kokanee bite was nearly dead. I fished with Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen, his father Ray, Joe Kosko of Clovis, David Blair , Shaver Lake, and Tim Norgard of Rocklin, and while we were able to fill their limits of trout, we only landed one kokanee. Mountain Tubes or Mountain Candy in pink and orange tipped with scented corn behind Dick’s Mountain Dodgers at 22 feet did the trick. Jay Irvine of Visalia was out with some college friends, and they scored two limits of trout using green beaded lures behind a watermelon Dick’s Mountain Dodger at 20 feet.

At Huntington, three generations of the Geil family caught and released four limits of both kokanee from 11 to 14 inches and planter rainbow trout running Dick’s Mountain Trout Busters in orange and chartreuse or Mountain Candy in orange behind a Mountain Dodger at 20 to 30 feet was the ticket. Huntington, Courtright, Dinkey Creek, Portal Forebay and Ward Lake will receive plants this week. Huntington has been producing mixed fish and should be very hot with this next load.”

The Valley Rod and Gun club, Clovis will hold its anniversary celebration 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, June 28.

A webcam of the Shaver launch ramp is at sierramarina.com/webcam-weather-page.html and for Huntington at http://www.shaverlakewebcams.info/huntington.html.

Call: Todd Wittwer, Kokanee.net Guide Service 288-8100; Jerad Romero, Jrods Guide Service 392-6994; Tom Oliveira, Tom Oliveira Fishing 802-8072.

Wishon/Courtright

Trout 3

Kelly Brewer of the Wishon RV Park and Store reported both Courtright and Wishon are producing rainbows in the 12- to 16-inch range with pink or green Power Bait from the banks while trollers are scoring with Needlefish, Roostertails, or blade/’crawler combinations. trout plant occurred at Wishon early in the week while Courtright was planted on Friday. At Courtright, trollers are scoring trout to 16 inches at depths to 30 feet near the dam while bank anglers and trollers alike are scoring limits at Wishon. After fishing Shaver, Jay Irvine and his college friends went to Courtright on Friday to find a hot trout bite, landing 30 fish, but only keeping a single fish.

Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361.

Ocean

Half Moon Bay

Rockfish 3 Striper 3 Halibut 2 White seabass 1 Sand dabs 3 Surf perch 3

There are finally offshore conditions for boats to start thinking about making a run offshore for bluefin tuna. Rockfishing remains solid south of the harbor with the Riptide loading up with 13 limits of rockfish including a cabezon and 7 lingcod. Dungeness crab season ends this Sunday, June 30. Striped bass fishing from the shorelines up to Ocean Beach has been excellent .

Call: Captain Melynda Dodds, New Captain Pete (512) 825- 8225; Captain Chris Chang, Ankeny Street (650) 279-8819; Captain Bill Smith, Riptide (650) 728-8433; Half Moon Bay Sport Fishing, Queen of Hearts (510) 581-2628.

Monterey/Santa Cruz

Rockfish 3+ Halibut 2 Striper 3 White seabass 1 Sand dabs 3 Surf perch 3

Josh Mesa of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill reported striped bass remains strong from Marina south towards Monterey with Duo Realis Tide Minnows. Long casts are necessary to reach where the fish are holding. Near Santa Cruz, a few stripers are found off of Manresa, but most are targeting surf perch with the same baits: Honey Badger, Lucky 13’s, or Mekini Baitz, or Charlie Brewer’s Crappie Sliders.

All cylinders are firing on the Monterey Bay fishing scene. Rockfish, including a great showing this year of school blues, are biting well on the shallow reefs of 40 to 60 feet. halibut are still moving in, but there’s plenty of small males who’ve taken up residence already. Very quiet rumors are circulating of white sea bass catches, mostly near the kelp beds. With prolific squid spawns occurring along the stretch from Moss Landing to the Santa Cruz Mile Buoy, don’t be surprised if we get some tanker white sea bass when the water warms a bit, Allen Bushnell of Santa Cruz Kayak Fishing and Surf Casting Guide Service said.

For Monterey anglers, rockfish is going strong as usual. Best reports of bigger fish are coming in from the Point Sur area, with Carmel Highlands following as a close second. The ling cod bite is improving with Chris’s Fishing and Whale Watching reporting 42 limits of rockfish and six lingcod on Sunday. Bigger halibut are finally moving into the shallows, inside of 60 feet. Halibut fishing is getting better on the big sand flats that edge the Monterey Bay Marine Canyon and its offshoots.

Call: Chris’ Landing (831) 375-5951; Allen Bushnell, Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting (831) 251-9732.

Golden Gate/San Francisco Bay

Halibut 3 Striper 3 Rockfish 3 Leopard shark 3 Sturgeon 0 Crab 0

It was routine limits of halibut and striped bass through Saturday until the big tides took over and muddied up the water. Fishing had been spectacular, and it will return as such once the tides back off. The California Dawn 2 had an impressive score on Monday with 18 halibut to 16 pounds and 18 striped bass to 10 pounds for 16 anglers. Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing out of Berkeley was able to put his two-man charter onto limits of halibut on Sunday.

Out of San Francisco, Captain Ron Koyasako of Nautilus Excursions had to work a bit harder on Sunday, but he was able to load up on the stripers before heading south for halibut. Captain Chris Smith of the Pacific Dream went outside the Golden Gate for coastal rockfish with live bait, and they returned with an impressive 35 lingcod to go with 23 limits of rockfish. They have another live bait rockfish trip this Friday.Rockfishing is limited to 20 fathoms until September 30. Recreational anglers are limited to hoop nets or crab snares for Dungeness crab until the close of the season in Zones 3 and 4 on June 30.

Call: Captain Ron Koyasako, Nautilus Excursions (916) 704-4169; Captain Jerad Davis, Salty Lady (415) 760-9362; Captain Steve Mitchell, Hook’d Up Sport Fishing (707) 655-6736; Happy Hooker (510) 223-5388.

San Luis Obispo

Rockfish 3 Surf perch 3

All depth rockfishing below Point Lopez ends this Sunday, June 30, and the regulations from July 1 through September 30 are limited to 50 fathoms inshore while from October 1 through December 31, the regulations are from 50 fathoms offshore. The most productive trips are long range where the boats can venture further from the harbor.

Webcams of many of the coastal locations are available at https://805webcams.com/.

Call: Virg’s Landing (800) 762-5263; Patriot Sport Fishing (805) 595-4100; Morro Bay Landing.

Others

Delta/Stockton

Bass 3 Striper 3 Sturgeon 3 Catfish 2 Bluegill 3

The summer pattern is in full swing, and it will be a few weeks before the big girls come out to play since the large female bass are primarily in post-spawn. Danny Berbena of Nor Cal Bass was able to find a big girl at 9.19 pounds by punching D-Bombs in Rotten Tomato.

Alan Fong of Alan Fong Outdoors continues to find both largemouth and striped bass in shallow water in Liberty Island with chatterbaits as both species are eating crawdads. Johnny Wang, manager of Turner’s Outdoorsman in Stockton, reported good numbers of largemouth bass to 4 pounds flipping plastics along the rip rap on the main San Joaquin west of Ladd’s Marina.

During last Wednesday’s Fish and Game Commission, the commission unanimous voted to proceed with a one-year status review before a final decision on listing is made. Once the review is approved within a few weeks, fishing for white sturgeon will be restricted unless the Commission approves a 20.84 petition allowing a catch-and-release fishery during their August meeting. from the Nor Cal Guides and Sportsmen’s Association to permit catch-and-release.

Call: Randy Pringle (209) 543-6260; Captain Steve Mitchell, Hook’d Up Sport Fishing (707) 655-6736; Vince Borges, Vince Borges Outdoors (209) 918-0828. Soo Hoo Sport Fishing (925) 899-4045.

Events

Tournament results

June 22

Lake Pardee – Central Valley Anglers Russ Faught Memorial Team Tournament

1st – Joe Askamit/Jack Schultz – 2.75 pounds; 2nd – Bob Scruggs/Randy McRoberts/Dennis Schwartz – 2.40; 3rd – Tie at 2.20 pounds between Stan Ita and Mark Watzke.

New Melones – Yak’A Bass

1st – Damion Thao – 84.50 inches, 2nd – John Myers – 84.50; 3rd – Daniel Babala – 83.73 (Big Fish – 19.25)

Isabella – Kern County Bass Masters

1st – David Coy/David Simpson – 15.30; 2nd – Nathan Towes/Justin Neal – 15.20; 3rd – Keith and Sammy Barton– 14.35. Big Fish – 5.20 – Brad Upton.

Delta/Russo’s Marina

1st– Jason Coslovich/Jared Dominici– 20.21; 2nd – Mark Gomez/Juan Acosta – 19.10; 3rd – Kenny Graham/Marc Young – 17.99 (Big Fish – 6.61).

Santa Margarita – Best Bass Tournaments Coastal Division

1st – Brian Duncan/Danny Smith – 16.69; 2nd – Jason and Cody Domingos – 16.05 (Big Fish – 4.99); 3rd – John Quinn/Justin Johns – 15.03.

June 23

Delta/Russo’s Marina

1st– Lorenzo and Lily Rossetti – 19.69; 2nd – Tony Peterson/Jacob Treat – 19.17 (Big Fish – 7.18); 3rd – Daniel and Vince Fonte – 16.80.

Upcoming tournaments (dates and locations subject to change)

June 26, July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Wednesday Night Shootout

June 28-July 5, 12, 19, 26

Tulloch – Friday Night Shootout

June 22-23

Pine Flat – Bass 101

June 29

Delta/B and W Resort – Bass Anglers of Northern California

Don Pedro – Best Bass Tournaments

June 30

Delta/B and W Resort – Best Bass Tournaments

Don Pedro – Best Bass Tournaments

July 13-14

Delta/Russo’s Marina – Best Bass Tournaments

July 13

Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Nor Cal Bass

Don Pedro – Kokanee Power Team Tournament

Pine Flat – Kings River Bass Club

Edison – High Sierra Trout Rodeo

Success – Central Valley Kayak Fishing

Isabella – Golden Empire Bass Club

Santa Margarita – 805 Bass Addicts

July 20-21

Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Kern County Bass Masters

Delta/San Joaquin County – Yak ‘A Bass

Amador – Modesto Ambassadors

Millerton – Fresno Bass Club/Sierra Bass Club

July 20

Salt Springs Reservoir – Manteca Bassin’ Buddies

Tulloch – 17/90 Bass Club

Isabella – American Bass Association/Bakersfield Bass Club

Nacimiento – San Luis Obispo Bass Ambushers

July 27

Pardee – Nor Cal Bass

New Melones – Food Allergy Kayak Bass

July 28

Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Valley Backlashers

For more go to fresnobee.com/fishing.