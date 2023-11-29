Central Bucks South and Saint Joseph's Prep to meet in PIAA semifinals. What to know

The Central Bucks Titans, coming off their first PIAA District One Class 6A title win, will face defending PIAA champion Saint Joe's Prep in a state semifinal game at North Penn on Saturday with a spot in the Dec. 9 PIAA Class 6A final on the line.

Here's what you need to know.

How to get tickets for the CB South-St. Joe's Prep game

Tickets for the 1 p.m. game will not be sold at the gate at North Penn at 1340 S Valley Forge Road in Lansdale. Go to the PIAA website www.piaa.org and click on football to find the link to buy tickets.

Tickets are $8 each.

Central Bucks South senior running back Corey Moore picks up yardage behind senior fullback Eddie Bowen during last Friday's PIAA District One Class 6A title game win over Downingtown West.

Can I stream the CB South-St. Joe's Prep football game?

Yes. The game will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com.

You'll have to sign up for a monthly subscription that will run you $11.99 to watch.

How did CB South and Saint Joe's Prep get here?

The 13-1 Titans defeated 12th-seeded Coatesville 21-20 in the first round of the PIAA District One tournament, fourth-seeded Spring-Ford 35-19 in the quarterfinals and top-seeded CB West 42-14 in the semifinals. Last week, they upended Downingtown West 27-7 to claim the district title.

The 11-1 Hawklets defeated La Salle High 35-7 in the Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division title game, Abraham Lincoln 35-0 in the PIAA District 12 title game and Nazareth 59-21 in last week's PIAA quarterfinals.

Who did CB South and Saint Joe's Prep lose to?

The Titans' only loss came against then-unbeaten CB West 40-29 in Week Nine of the regular season.

The Hawklets' only loss came in Week One, 17-14, against IMG Academy of Florida.

IMG Academy finished the season 10-0 and ranked No. 4 in USA Today's Top 25 nationwide poll. Prep is ranked No. 8 in the same poll.

First PIAA game for CB South; a lot more for Saint Joe's Prep

This will be the Titans' first PIAA state appearance.

The Hawklets, on the other hand, have appeared in nine of the last 10 PIAA big-school state finals, winning seven of them, including last season when they crushed Harrisburg, 42-7, in the championship game.

CB South and Saint Joe's Prep aren't very familiar

The teams have never faced one other and they did not play a common opponent this season.

Who are CB South's and St. Joe's Prep's head coaches?

Tom Hetrick is in his 10th season leading the Titans and has a 65-43 record.

Tim Roken is in his fifth season leading the Hawklets and has a 52-5 record with three PIAA titles.

Legacy of Saint Joseph's Prep football continues

The Hawklets are averaging over 40 points a game while yielding less than nine.

They've outscored their seven Pennsylvania opponents 332-53 and had a 28-0 lead on District 11 champ Nazareth last week before the game was eight minutes old.

A week earlier, in the PIAA District 11 Class 6A title game, Nazareth handed perennial-power Parkland in its only loss of the season, 24-17.

Prep boasts at least five Division One senior recruits and three four-star juniors led by senior quarterback Samaj Jones, a University of Cincinnati commit, and junior linebacker Anthony Sacca, the No. 2-rated-recruit in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2025 and the son of former Penn State quarterback Tony Sacca.

What's next for the CB South-St. Joe's Prep winner?

The winner Saturday advances to next Saturday's PIAA Class 6A championship game against the winner of Friday's other semifinal between Harrisburg (District Three) and North Allegheny (District 7).

The championship game will be held on Dec. 9 (7 p.m.) at Cumberland Valley High School.

Central Bucks South kicker Brendan Hazell converts an extra point during last Friday's PIAA District One Class 6A win over Downingtown West.

Who wins between CB South and Saint Joe's Prep?

The Hawklets have dominated Pennsylvania big-school football for a decade and that trend is going to continue as long as they can hand-pick players. Prep has players from three states — Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware — on its roster.

This is just a huge mountain for the Titans to try and climb.

The pick: St. Joe's Prep 42, CB South 13

