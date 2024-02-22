Central Bucks South offensive lineman thrilled to be chosen for Big 33 Football Classic

Collin Goetter was rewarded for his strong senior football season with a spot on the Pennsylvania team for the Big 33 Football Classic.

The Central Bucks South offensive lineman was a three-year starter who helped their Titans win the first PIAA District One Class 6A District One championship in 2023, as well as reach the state semifinals for the first time and win a school-record 13 games.

"Being picked to the Big 33 game means a lot, especially with the amount of history that backs the game," Goetter said. "It's something that I grew up knowing of."

Central Bucks South offensive lineman Collin Goetter had a fine senior season.

Goetter is a physical 6-foot-4, 280-pounder who primarily played tackle for CB South, which rushed for 4,343 yards and averaged 6.9 yards per carry during the 15-game season. He will play in college at Division I Monmouth.

Goetter joining star running back Eric Reynolds in 2008 as the only players selected to the Big 33 game from CB South, which opened in 2004.

"Very proud to be a part of the game as the second Central Bucks South player in school history," Goetter said. "Great to be a part of something so historic."

Goetter is the lone Courier Times/Intelligencer player chosen to participate in the 67th Big 33 Football Classic against Maryland on May 26 at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

"I'm excited for Goetter," said South head coach Tom Hetrick. "He legitimately is one of the best O-linemen in the state. (He) had an outstanding career for us over three seasons. This is a great way to cap off his high school career."

Upper Dublin running back Shyne Roberts also will represent the Suburban One League, with running back Erik Sanchez, wide receiver David Washington Jr., linebacker Nick McGlynn and cornerback Omillio Agard making it from powerhouse St. Joseph's Prep, which defeated CB South in the PIAA semifinals and secured another state title.

Other District One selections were Downingtown East offensive lineman Adham Abouraya, Spring-Ford offensive lineman Luke Ellor and Coatesville safety Amir Haskett.

Central Bucks South's Collin Goetter (65) against Council Rock North during a football game at Council Rock North High School in Newtown on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

There has been at least one former Big 33 player in each of the 58 Super Bowls.

