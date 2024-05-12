Central boys second at 4A East meet

May 11—CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Central boys track and field team finished as runner-up at the Class 4A East Conference meet Saturday at Bison Stadium in Cheyenne.

The Indians started the day with a win in the 4x800-meter relay. Seniors Bridger Brokaw, Trevor Schmidt and Jonah Rigg and sophomore Race Morrell finished in 8 minutes, 0.49 seconds. Schmidt placed third in the 1,600 (4:33.97), while Rigg was fourth (4:35.83).

"Our goal (in the 4x800) was 8 minutes, and we were just shy of that," Schmidt said. "A big part of that was my fault because I didn't split the greatest leg. Statistically, everyone else did their part and I didn't.

Schmidt and Rigg ran side-by-side for much of the 1,600 before there started to be separation in the pack. Schmidt wasn't able to make his move as early as he would have liked, which he attributed his third-place finish to.

"I got stuck behind one kid when the big move was made, and that created a big gap that stayed there," Schmidt said. "I am confident I would have been able to get up there and stay with them, but that's racing. I'd rather have it happen this week than next week."

Sophomore Teagan Krause was runner-up in both the 100 (11.08) and 200 (21.83).

"I got out pretty hard and I'm pretty happy with it," Krause said. "I got out of the start good, ran the corner as tight as I could until the straight away and just floated and went fast from there."

Central junior Charlie Coles leapt 43 feet, 1/2 inch to take third in triple jump.

The Indians finished with 126.5 team points. Sheridan won the meet with 186 points. Cheyenne East took seventh (41) and Cheyenne South was eighth (8).

East sophomore Kameron Nath cleared 6-7 1/4 to win high jump and break a school record that was set by Tom Shanor in 1975. Nath's previous best coming into the meet was 6-5.

"Getting the school record as a sophomore means a lot to me and is a big accomplishment," Nath said. "There was a lot of energy with everyone clapping, my steps were good, my pop was good and everything worked out for me."

East's girls were third in the team race (108 points), while Central was sixth (65.5) and South eighth (3). Sheridan also captured the girls team title (175).

Central sophomore Kalyanna Flores won the 400-meter dash in 57.07 seconds. Junior Karson Tempel crossed the finish line third in the 100 hurdles (16.20). Flores and Tempel also joined Cambry Callison and Adrienne Howard on the runner-up 4x400 relay team (4:02.60).

"I think of the 400 as a race where you always have a wall you have to break," Flores said. "I got a (personal-record), but I didn't get the time I wanted. Our school record is a 56.50 and I'm hoping to demolish it.

"I'm getting pretty close. If I quicken my first 200 and sprint the last 100, I think I can get it. I know I can."

East senior Taliah Morris won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She finished the 100 in 11.93 seconds and the 200 in 24.12. Morris' time in the 200 set an East record for the event. She entered the meet tied with Shanelle Porter (1990) for the record.

"I feel great, my body feels great, the weather was great, everything is great right now," Morris said. "My starts have been tremendous. We've really been dialing in my blocks, fixing my blocks and improving my drive phase and that's had a huge impact on my times."

Morris also bested Porter's 100-meter dash record during Friday's preliminaries, stopping the clock in 11.81 seconds.

Sophomore Kaelyn Ronnau was second in the 100 hurdles (16.02) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (49.06). Senior Bradie Schlabs placed second in the 300 hurdles (47.41).

Ronnau had already pre-qualified for the Class 4A state meet in the 100 hurdles, but the 300 hurdles was a new event.

"I stuttered at the start (of the 100 hurdles), so I had to play catch up," Ronnau said. "I wasn't ranked that high going into that race, so finishing second is really good. I haven't gotten to run the 300s many times this season because I was busy with wrestling.

"I ran a PR in the 300s. I'm really happy with the result. It showed me that I can run with those girls."

Schlabs joined Ynes Ronnau, Gracie Craig and Maggie Madsen on the third-place 4x800 relay. Their time of 9:46.79 broke a school record.

Madsen also won the 1,600 in 5:14.77 despite running with tired legs.

"My legs have never hurt as much as they did in the 4x800, which had us thinking about passing me through the 1,600," Madsen said. "But I'm super glad I ran that race because it showed me that I should always try to push through it. I was hurting, but I still did great."

