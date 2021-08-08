Central-bound Sangermano can dunk at will, shoot with both hands

Aug. 8—It may be a case of picking your poison for those defending incoming freshman Nick Sangermano when he suits up for the Central Catholic boys basketball team next year.

At 6-foot-4, the Salem, N.H. resident has been dunking with regularity for nearly a year and, in youth basketball, he was dominant around the basket — until he decided to expand his repertoire.

"Two years ago, I switched to being a guard and a wing," said Sangermano. "To be a Division 1 (college) player, which is my goal, you can't be a 6-5 big man."

And, says former Pelham coach Matt Regan, who coached Sangermano on his AAU team, the New England Storm, the switch worked wonders for his all-around game.

"He (Sangermano) can really do it all — he can shoot from just about anywhere, he can drive and he can play above the rim," said Regan. "I've coached a lot of good kids, like (Pelham and Endicott star) Keith Brown, and Nick is in that category.

"The thing about him is that he puts in the time to keep getting better."

What makes it particularly difficult for those guarding Sangermano is that he is virtually ambidextrous. He eats left-handed and primarily writes right-handed and, on the court, can shoot with either hand.

"Two years ago, I switched from (mainly) shooting lefty to shooting righty and now I feel shooting is one of my strengths," he said. "But I can shoot with either hand."

As evidence of his shooting, Sangermano drilled 15 3-pointers in one of his Storm AAU games and also hit the game-winning shot.

Moreover, Sangermano is probably not done growing. He wears a men's size 16 sneaker and doctors feel he could reach 6-foot-7.

All in all, Sangermano should be a nice addition for always-strong Central Catholic, which he chose over Salem High.

"The players and the tradition there is what I liked," he said. "Seeing all of their players go on and play in college was a big thing."

Story continues

As for his goal as a freshman, Sangermano wants to "keep getting better, learn to play with a shot clock and play some varsity."

Can he start as a freshman?

"(Central) coach (Mark) Dunham told me I'll have an opportunity to start if I work hard," said Sangermano, whose father, Nick, was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star and all-state football player for Salem High back in 1995.

Based on that criteria, Sangermano should have that opportunity. He used to play some baseball but gave that up years ago and he's been all-basketball all the time since.

Moreover, an indication of Sangermano's potential is that he just recently accepted an invitation to join the prestigious Mass. Rivals AAU club which regularly travels to tournaments throughout the country.