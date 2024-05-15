Central Baseball and Softball fall Tuesday

OXFORD, Al. (WRBL) – It was a tough day for Central High in Oxford, as both the baseball and softball teams dropped games in their quest to win the AHSAA Class 7A State Championship. The softball team was defeated by eventual state runner-up Daphne 8-1, ending their season at 48-5-1. The Central baseball team opened their 7A Championship series against Bob Jones, but it was the Patriots coming away with a 6-1 win in Game 1. Central will have to sweep tomorrow’s doubleheader to win the state title. You can catch highlights of both games in the video player above.

