Central baseball has Houston County this week

Mar. 19—THOMASVILLE — Thomas County Central's baseball team faced off with one of Region 1-6A's leaders last week. This week, they get another.

Houston County visited TCC Tuesday and the Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play a Friday doubleheader in Warner Robins.

Thomas County Central entered Tuesday's game with an 8-7 record, 2-4 in 1-6A after falling in three close games to Tift County last week.

The Blue Devils walked off a 5-4 victory in Tifton. Tift won the first game of last Friday's doubleheader, 4-2, then 5-2 in a contest shortened to five innings because of rain.

Lawson Odom drove in both Central runs in the second game. The Jackets had a 1-0 lead in the first game, but two-run third and fourth by the Blue Devils put them in a hole. Zach Williams drove in a run in the sixth, according to official stats on GameChanger. Odom scored an unearned run in the second.

Around 1-6A this week, Tift plays Northside and Lee County has three games with Veterans.

Houston and Tift entered Tuesday with region records of 6-0. Lee is 3-3, with Central at 2-4, Veterans at 1-5 and Northside 0-6.

Monday, MaxPreps ranked TCC No. 9 in Class 6A, playing the toughest schedule in the entire classification.