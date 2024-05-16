Central Baseball falls in 7A State Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Al. (WRBL) – For the second straight season, the Central Red Devils pushed the AHSAA 7A baseball season to a championship-deciding Game 3. Unfortunately, the Red Devils were not able to change their fortunes from last season, falling to Bob Jones 12-5 in the title-deciding game. Central won Game 2 6-3 to force the winner-take-all game and jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning of Game 3. However, the Patriots stormed back, outscoring Central 12-3 from that point on to win the title. You can watch the highlights in the video player above. You can hear from Head Coach AJ Kehoe and the team below.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.