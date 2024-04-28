Central and Auburn advance in Softball 7A Area Tournament

PHENIX CITY (WRBL) – The Central Red Devils would host the 7A Area 4 Softball Tournament, and the Red Devils would thrive on Saturday. After Auburn beat Smiths Station 5-4, the Red Devils would take down Opelika 5-0. Then it all came down to Auburn versus Central. The Red Devils would again shutout their opponent, 7-0.

Central advances to the Area Championship, and clinches a playoff spot. Auburn, Smiths Station, and Opelika will play in the loser’s bracket to see who will advance in the second playoff spot.

You can see highlights of all of the games on Saturday in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.