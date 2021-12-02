Central Arkansas zero match for the Razorbacks in Arkansas’ blowout win

Finally.

After a few easy-but-not-too-easy wins at Bud Walton Arena this season, No. 9 Arkansas achieved its first true blowout of the season, beating Central Arkansas 97-60 on Wednesday night.

Stanley Umude scored 17 points off the bench to lead four Razorbacks in double figures. Devo Davis netted a season-high 16 points, Au’Diese Toney scored 14 of his 16 in the second half and JD Notae had 10 points, giving him double-figures scoring in each of Arkansas’ first seven games.

UCA troubled the Razorbacks a bit for a half behind the strength of 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. But 14 second-half turnovers, and 25 in the game, led to 29 Arkansas points off those miscues and an 11-3 run to start the second and a 13-0 run later in the half all but finished things.

Fayetteville High graduate Collin Cooper led the Bears with 13 points and former Razorbacks forward Darious Hall added another 12.

Arkansas next plays at home on Saturday against another team from the Natural State: Little Rock. Tip is set for 3 p.m.