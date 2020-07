Central Arkansas leads Southland preseason team

(Stats Perform) - Behind quarterback Breylin Smith, Central Arkansas led the way with 14 selections on the Southland Conference preseason team Wednesday.

Smith, a redshirt junior, set the school's single-season record for passing yards (3,704) and tied the mark for touchdown passes (32) as Central Arkansas captured a share of the Southland title with Nicholls last season. He was one of eight UCA players on the preseason first team, including wide receiver Lujuan Winningham and cornerback Robert Rochell, a pair of returning first-team postseason selections.

Sam Houston State claimed the second-most preseason selections with nine, followed by Nicholls with eight, and Houston Baptist and Southeastern Louisiana six each. Nearly 73 percent of the players - 43 of 59 - earned an all-conference postseason selection last season.

The Southland preseason poll is scheduled to be announced next Wednesday during the conference's virtual media day.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE PRESEASON TEAM

First Team

Offense

QB - Breylin Smith, Central Arkansas, Jr.

RB - Julien Gums, Nicholls, Jr.

RB - Donovan Williams, Sam Houston State, Jr.

TE/HB - Brandon Hohenstein, Abilene Christian, Sr.

WR - Lujuan Winningham, Central Arkansas, Jr.

WR - Da'Jean Dixon, Nicholls, Sr.

WR - Cyron Sutton, McNeese, Sr.

OL - P.J. Burkhalter, Nicholls, R-Sr.

OL - Colby Thomas, Sam Houston State, Sr.

OL - Jair Joseph, Nicholls, Sr.

OL - Jaylen Hendrix, Central Arkansas, Jr.

OL - Toby Sanderson, Central Arkansas, Sr.

PK - Bailey Giffen, Lamar, Sr.

P - Matt McRobert, Sam Houston State, R-Sr.

Defense

DL - Trace Mascorro, Sam Houston State, Sr.

DL - Joseph Wallace, Sam Houston State, Sr.

DL - Nathan Grant, Central Arkansas, Sr.

DL - Kameron Hill, Abilene Christian, Sr.

LB - Alexis Ramos, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr.

LB - T.J. Campbell, Central Arkansas, Jr.

LB - Ja'Quay Pough, Northwestern State, Sr.

DB - Ferlando Jordan, Southeastern Louisiana, R-Jr.

DB - Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas, Sr.

DB - Michael Lawson, Lamar, Sr.

DB - Darion Dunn, McNeese, Sr.

DB - Kevin Moore III, Nicholls, Sr.

KR - Cameron Myers, Central Arkansas, R-So.

PR - Michael Lawson, Lamar, Sr.

Second Team

Offense

QB - Bailey Zappe, Houston Baptist, Sr.

RB - Billy McCrary, Abilene Christian, Sr.

RB - Dreshawn Minnieweather, Houston Baptist, Sr.

TE/HB - Matt DeBlaiso, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr.

TE/HB - Jack Short, Central Arkansas, Sr.

WR - Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas, So.

WR - Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin, So.

WR - Ben Ratzlaff, Houston Baptist, Sr.

WR - Jerreth Sterns, Houston Baptist, Jr.

WR - Austin Mitchell, Southeastern Louisiana, R-Sr.

OL - Eleasah Anderson, Sam Houston State, R-Jr.

OL - Mikhail Hill, Nicholls, R-Jr.

OL - Jeremiah James, Nicholls, R-So.

OL - Drew Jones, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr.

OL - Kade Parmelly, Abilene Christian, Sr.

PK - Hayden Ray, Central Arkansas, Jr.

P - Blake Patterson, Houston Baptist, Sr.

Defense

DL - Jevon Leon, Sam Houston State, So.

DL - A'Javius Brown, Central Arkansas, Sr.

DL - Josh Carr Jr., Southeastern Louisiana, Jr.

DL - J.W. Jones, Central Arkansas, Sr.

LB - Kelechi Anyalabechi, UIW, Jr.

LB - Caleb Johnson, Houston Baptist, Sr.

LB - Evan Veron, Nicholls, Sr.

DB - Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State, Sr.

DB - Cory McCoy, McNeese, Sr.

DB - Shemar Bartholomew, Northwestern State, Jr.

DB - Jaylon Jimmerson, UIW, So.

DB - Jaylen Thomas, Sam Houston State, Sr.

KR - Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin, So.

PR - Cyron Sutton, McNeese, Sr.