Central Arkansas All-American Terrell dismissed from team

(STATS) - Central Arkansas All-America senior defensive end Chris Terrell has been dismissed from the team for a violation of team standards, coach Nathan Brown announced Thursday.

The announcement came one day before players are due on campus for the Southland Conference program's first preseason practice on Saturday and just hours after Terrell was named to the preseason watch list for the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award, which honors the national defensive player of the year.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Terrell, from Pensacola, Florida, was named a preseason first-team All-American earlier this week. A two-time first-team selection in the Southland, he had 130 tackles, 46½ tackles for loss and 21 sacks in three seasons with the Bears.

UCA went 6-5 overall and 5-4 in the conference in Brown's first season last year.