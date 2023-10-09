Centore's homecoming has helped make Johnston the story of the 2023 HS football season

JOHNSTON — The pitch wasn’t overly complicated. It worked — and now Johnston is the story of the 2023 high school football season.

After ending his legendary coaching career at Cranston East following the COVID spring season, Tom Centore is back on the sidelines. He’s not a head coach. He’s not even a paid assistant. He’s a volunteer and couldn’t be happier because he’s doing what he loves — coaching.

“Everybody told me, once you get back, you’re going to want to do it more,” Centore said after the Panthers defeated Mt. Hope, 28-0, on Saturday, improving their record to 4-0 in Division III-A. “I don’t think you can be halfway in. You’re either all in or you're not.

“My personality puts me all in for everything I do and that’s what happened. I didn’t plan it but I could see where it was headed.”

S,o what brought Centore back to the sideline and to Johnston?

Joe Acciardo, Johnston’s head coach, has known Centore longer than just about anyone. The two grew up on Dix Avenue, both played at Johnston under Centore’s father, Tony, before coming back after college to serve as his assistant. Centore earned his first opportunity as a head coach at Cranston East in 2002 — his father soon followed him — and Acciardo took over at Johnston in 2005.

After Centore retired from coaching at East, Acciardo reached out to see if he wanted to come back to Johnston. Centore wasn’t ready.

Last fall, Acciardo reached out again. “If you’re around Tuesday, we’d love to have you check things out,” Acciardo said. Centore would show up, offer his insight and help with the practice. The following week, Acciardo would ask if he wanted to come by again. Soon enough, just on Tuesday became two days a week and helping with game prep. That led to this season, where Centore joined Acciardo’s staff.

“I knew at some point you dangle that carrot enough, he loves coaching and he loves the guys,” Acciardo said. “I knew if he kept coming back once in a while, it would put the hooks in him.

“There’s no ego here. I said you can come back and help us out. We needed help and it was an opportunity for him to come back. That’s what my pitch was.”

Getting Centore out was the challenge. Centore missed coaching, but he didn’t miss all the things that went along with it — running golf tournaments, fundraisers, dealing with administrators and parents.

“I wanted the football part,” Centore said. “And that’s all I’m doing.”

Centore had some terrific offenses during his tenure at Cranston East and you can see his fingerprints all over Johnston’s production this fall. He’s calling plays, speaking to quarterback Matt Clements between each one and finding ways to put the Panthers’ athletic skill position players in the best position to succeed.

Johnston has scored 130 in its four league games this year and the 28 scored against Mt. Hope was its lowest output of the season.

“He’s changed the offense totally. He just goes right at them,” Clements said. “He sees the field different … and when you’ve got four guys out there — Jahaziel [Rodriguez], NeAri [Vasquez], [Michael] Carlino, Cam Walker — it just makes it easier for me. He lets me use my weapons and let’s the line do their thing.”

The offensive production has been great, but Centore isn’t working just on the offensive side of the ball. He’s helped with special teams and defense and has enjoyed helping teach the Panthers’ young coaches as much as the players.

Wwith an assistant having so much input, it seems that it could cause tension with the head coach, but it’s made Acciardo’s life easier. Acciardo still has a big hand in what Johnston does but he knows how invaluable Centore has been this fall.

“We wanted to get the basics done. We always had the offense that was high-flying, but sometimes we’d falter on the small stuff,” Acciardo said. “The most important thing we’re doing now is we’re taking care of the small stuff.”

Centore is still learning on the job. Players have moved all over the field as he tries to put the puzzle together on offense, but the talents are showing up in a big way.

“I’m still processing who’s got strengths in the slot and who can handle deep balls and deep routes,” Centore said. “But I have a way better handle on it than I did two weeks ago.”

“He doesn’t stop,” Clements said. “Every play has to get yards and every play is designed to score.”

Saturday was Johnston’s Homecoming Game, but the whole season has been a homecoming for Centore. He served as an assistant at Johnston from 1988-2002 for his father, Tony, who passed away in 2018. There’s no doubt Tony would be proud to see his son on the sideline with a friend from the neighborhood coaching their alma mater.

“One of the things people have said is ‘your dad would be happy,’” Centore said.

"I wish he was here. Me and Joe played for him; we all knew him and this would be like a dream of his.

“Johnston, it just sticks together.”

When the season started, nobody had any idea Johnston would be playing the style of football that they had. The Panthers have a big game this week at undefeated West Warwick, which may very well decide who the No. 1 seed in Division III-B will be for the playoffs. They weren’t supposed to be in this position, but then again, neither was Centore.

“It’s not even a home run. It’s a grand slam,” Acciardo said. "I get to coach with my friend who’s a great coach and that’s the best part of it for me.”

“The one thing about this team is they believe in themselves,” Centore said. “The more they win games, the more they finish drives, they feel more confident and I’m enjoying it.”

