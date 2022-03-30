Centerville's Gabe Cupps named Ohio's Mr. Basketball

Centerville junior Gabe Cupps was announced as Ohio Mr. Basketball on Wednesday by a statewide media panel.

Cupps helped lead Centerville to 45 consecutive wins, which included a state championship in 2021 and a title-game loss to Pickerington Central two weeks ago. This season, he averaged 14.3 points, 6.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2 steals per game. He has committed to play basketball at Indiana.

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Sincere Harris was runner-up in a field that included Sean Jones of Gahanna, Elmore James IV of Lyndhurst Brush, T.C. Molk of Dover and Sean Craig of Sylvania Northview. Jones and Cupps were co-players of the year in Division I.

Now in its 35th year, the award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: High school basketball: Centerville's Gabe Cupps named best in Ohio