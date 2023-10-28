How a center turned quarterback helped Bethesda Academy win a region football title

As a freshman, Bethesda Academy's Triston Randall played center for the Blazer football team. The next year he made the move to quarterback and struggled as the Blazers had a rough season -- finishing with a 1-9 record.

But on Friday night the senior's journey continued its rise as he helped lead the Blazers to a 34-28 win at Beaufort Academy to clinch the SCISA Region 1-2A title and finish the regular season with a 10-0 record.

Randall was 9-for-17 passing for 141 yards and touchdown passes to Jadon Turner and Caleb Dillon. He also ran for a score and played a vital role at linebacker, where he leads the team in tackles this season.

"This means so much to us, especially our senior class who went through that one-win season," Randall said. "We've persevered through some hard times. For me, I've improved because I've trusted the process. I threw more than 20 interceptions in my first year at quarterback. But the best way I learn is through mistakes, and I've been able to evolve into the player I am today."

Triston Randall of the Bethesda Academy football team.

Senior running back Noah Jenkins had another big game for the Blazers -- rushing for 148 yards on 14 carries, including an impressive 42-yard scoring run at the start of the third quarter. He has 1,329 yards and 19 rushing scores on the year.

"We've been through a lot of tough moments, but this year we're getting out there and pushing everyone as senior leaders," Jenkins said.

Jenkins long touchdown run put Bethesda up 28-7, but Beaufort kept fighting as quarterback Dietrich Shuford connected with Zeke Gonzalez on three scoring passes in the second half. Gonzalez also ran for a 7-yard score on the opening drive of the game.

Bethesda Academy football coach Antwain Turner leads the Blazers onto the field for a 2022 game.

Bethesda's Raleigh Wilson made a huge defensive play with a 65-yard pick six with 5:14 left, but Beaufort kept coming scoring twice in the final 2:14 after recovering one onside kick. But Bethesda recovered the final onside kick with a minute left to close things out.

It was a proud moment for Bethesda coach Antwain Turner, in his 19th year leading the program, who has witnessed his team come so far. He also got to be on the sideline when his freshman son, Jadon, scored his first career touchdown.

"I'm proud of how we fought through the hills and valleys of this game tonight," Turner said. "We made some mistakes and have a lot we can improve on -- but we're 10-0 and won the region championship. And to see Jadon get that touchdown -- he missed a couple opportunities earlier in the year but has been working hard with the Jugs machine. To see him work so hard and make that catch -- that was a monumental moment I'll never forget as a father and his coach."

Bethesda secured home field advantage for the first two rounds of the playoffs and will host a team to be determined at Daffin Park on Friday.

Benedictine closes out regular season unbeaten

Benedictine, the two-time GHSA Class 4A defending state champion, rolled to a 57-0 Region 3-4A win over Islands on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

Luke Kromenhoek, the Florida State commit, was 9-for-9 passing for 159 yards with touchdown passes of 17 and 25 yards to RaSean Matthews.

Na'Seir Samuel rushed for 26 yards and a score on four carries, while Ack Edwards scored on a 4-yard run and Barry Greene added a rushing touchdown of 38 yards.

In the second half, sophomore quarterback Stephen Cannon went 6-for-10 for 138 yards with three touchdowns -- the first of his varsity career. Cannon hit La'Don Bryant for a 42 yard touchdown, connected with Micah Williams for a 30-yard scoring pass and threw a 38-yard touchdown strike to Robert Leonard.

BC (10-0) has home field advantage for at least the first two rounds of the Class 4A playoffs. The Cadets are ranked No. 1 statewide in 4A by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

