Center still an issue for Raiders heading into 2023 season

In a recent article by Josh Liskiewitz of Pro Football Focus, he took a look at the offseason moves done by the Raiders and addressed their roster heading into the 2023 season.

One of the weaknesses that he identified was the center position as Andre James struggled for most of the year. Here is what Pro Football Focus had to say about the veteran center for Las Vegas:

Andre James was just OK in his first season as a full-time starter in 2022, as he posted a 62.8 overall grade while allowing 26 total pressures. Behind him is Hroniss Grasu, who played just 68 snaps last season and has struggled to stay healthy and effective on the field throughout his career.

As Liskiewitz mentioned, the Raiders don’t have a lot of options behind James if he continues to struggle. They could move Dylan Parham back to center as he played that position during his career at Memphis. But they also need him to play left guard, as well.

The Raiders will likely go into the season with James as the starting center, but don’t be surprised if that is a position they try to upgrade next offseason. As we stand right now, it’s arguably the weakest spot on their offense going into the year.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire