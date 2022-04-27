Center Stage: Is Texas Tech’s Dawson Deaton the next project for the Cowboys’ pivot?

The Cowboys may not feel an urgent need to upgrade from Tyler Biadasz at center, but that doesn’t mean they can’t look to augment the position at some point in the 2022 NFL draft. Square on the Dallas Cowboys 30 visit list is Texas Tech center Dawson Deaton. Deaton is an experienced player who has started every game since 2019. He also has experience at tackle and guard, so he fits the Cowboys bill of positional flexibility among the offensive line.

He was elected a team captain in 2020, and he made his way onto the All-Big 12 second team after being named honorable mention in 2019. In 2021 he found his way onto the second team again, and capped of his collegiate career with an invite to compete in the Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas. Deaton is one of the draft’s most athletic interior players, but does his film say he’ll fit with the Cowboys?

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-5

Listed Weight: 306 pounds

Jersey Number: 73

Stats (2021): 10 games played

Stats (career): 44 games played

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Oklahoma (2021), TCU (2021), Baylor (2021)

Best Game: Baylor (2021)

Worst Game: Oklahoma (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Balance: Has lapses of lunging towards the defender in run blocking and pass blocking. Gets knocked off his second level marks by defensive lineman. Has a tendency to be very upright in his pass sets.

Hand Placement: Generally has fairly good hand placement, keeps one hand out as a guiding hand, and the other one as a catching hand to receiver the defender.

Power: Doesn’t posses immense power. Much more suited for a zone blocking scheme rather than a power. Will generally execute his block, just won’t see him finishing his opponent in the dirt.

Movement Skills: Explosive and controlled mover in short distances. Never really saw him open up in space.

Footwork/Foot Speed: Controlled mover in his pass sets, takes hop steps rather than shuffling his feet. Keeps a wide base.

Performance Evaluation:

Pass Protection: His arm length only measure in at 32 ⅞ inches which was good for the 23rd percentile, and it shows on tape. Allows defenders to get into his pads and gain leverage.

Football IQ: Can be slow to pick up twists and stunts and can leave his gap to help with a block quite early, leaving the middle lane wide open.

Anchor: Doesn’t have the lower body strength to anchor in and redirect power. Is routinely walked back into the pocket.

Flexibility: Offers a lot of positional flexibility, which is a Cowboys calling card, so I’m not surprised to see him on the 30 list. Has taken snaps at every position except right tackle. Has functional hip flexibility, able to reach a three tech when they crash down, flip his hips and seal off the running lane.

Run Blocking: Doesn’t maintain his blocks the best, but he has flashes of reaching the second level. Much better off in a zone scheme rather than a power scheme.

Strengths:

To be quite frank, the list of glaring strengths for Deaton isn’t all that big. The biggest is probably the experience he has at playing across the offensive line. He generally has good hand placement and is able to latch onto rushers. He is also a controlled mover in his pass sets, careful not to overextend.

Weaknesses:

His arm length his the big one, it only came in at the 23rd percentile for all offensive lineman, which does not project favorably. He allows defenders to get up into his pads and establish leverage. He does not have functional lower body strength and you rarely see him anchor in. He doesn’t attack with a lot of power, he can be slow to pick up twists or stunts, as well as leave his gap too early. He gets walked back in the pocket quite often. There is a lot of development needed, all around for Deaton.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Deaton if drafted by the Cowboys, would be fighting for a roster spot his first year. He may be better off spending time on the practice squad, developing some more power in his upper and lower body and prepping for a shot in year two. Rarely do you see him anchor in, and it results in him getting walked back in the pocket, collapsing it. He does not possess a lot of power in his upper body either as he rarely takes anyone to the ground. The bright spot to his game, is his footwork and his hand placement. He does not overextend himself in his pass sets and he generally has good hand placement.

Prospect Grade:

Pass Protection (15) 8.75 Anchor (10) 4 Balance (10) 5 Flexibility (10) 7 Hand Placement (10) 8.2 Run Blocking (10) 7 Power (10) 5 Movement Skills (10) 8 Football IQ (5) 4 Footwork/Foot Speed (10) 7.8

Final Grade:

64.75, 6th round player

