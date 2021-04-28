Center prospects for Cowboys to consider in each round of 2021 draft

Travis Frederick’s retirement was a roster travesty, to say the least. One of the most underappreciated players of this generation, he left the Dallas Cowboys with a massive hole right through the heart of the offensive line. While trustworthy Joe Looney stepped in for a bit and did his job, the Cowboys looked elsewhere, drafting Tyler Biadasz in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. Biadasz was solid in the starts he was given but it’s unlikely he’ll be able to live up to the hype of fellow former Wisconsin Badger.

Depending on how the staff viewed Biadasz’ limited reps, there is potential for a new starting center or simply some competition in the near future. Here are some options worth a look in each round of the upcoming draft:

Round 1: Landon Dickerson, Alabama

Height: 6-foot-6 Weight: 326 pounds https://twitter.com/Blitzalytics/status/1385352965796638727?s=20 Dickerson flipped social media on its head when he broke out this season. Combining character most like to root for with a powerful, intelligent game, he is nearly the consensus top interior lineman except for one major issue. Dickerson has dealt with a multitude of injuries, most notably tearing his left ACL this past season. Over his career at Alabama and Florida State, he tore his right ACL in 2016, had ankle surgery in 2017, had another ankle injury in 2018 and finishing it off with the left knee in 2020. Although he was doing cartwheels and army crawling up to Mac Jones at Alabama’s Pro Day, there are serious questions to be asked about his long-term durability. Without the injury bug, he has shown the ability to be a starting center or guard day one with the potential to be a high-end lineman in the future.

Round 2: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 302 pounds https://twitter.com/dribbler4life/status/1373461021596266496?s=20 Battling with the aforementioned Alabama standout, Humphrey has cemented himself as a top interior offensive lineman in this class. He is a barrel-chested young man whose thick, stout frame allows for a fair amount of power in his anchor. Not only does he possess farmer strength, he also has a very tenured career with the Sooners showcasing NFL-caliber football IQ on a consistent basis. Although limited athletically, in the inside zone offense Kellen Moore loves to run Humphrey would fit in perfectly. Day one, Humphrey can step in and give both Connor Williams and Tyler Biadasz serious competition for a starting spot.

Round 3: Josh Myers, Ohio State

Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 310 pounds https://twitter.com/mikegolicjr/status/1204935385467510789?s=20 The best fit for this offense, Myers works best as an inside zone run blocker and out of shotgun sets in the passing game which fits Dallas to a T. Myers has a very broad-shouldered frame, helping him gain upper-body power but lacks the dynamic mobility in short spaces. He ideally needs high-level linemates who have a bit more athleticism than he does in order to make up for his lackluster mobility. At Ohio State he was sandwiched between the likes of Wyatt Davis, Thayer Munford and Jonah Jackson, all very impressive players at the D1 collegiate level. For the Cowboys he’d be next to arguably the best offensive lineman in the league in Zack Martin.

Round 4: Drake Jackson, Kentucky

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 290 pounds https://twitter.com/nicholasmcgee24/status/1354454341453819905?s=20 Although Jackson is not the imposing physical presence some other interior lineman in this class are, he can more than hold his own against the strongest competition. Really getting his name on the radar after competing against Marvin Wilson at the Senior Bowl, Jackson packs a surprising amount of power in his short and squatty frame. His standout trait is his savviness, showcased in his four seasons as a key contributor for the Kentucky Wildcats. His lack of outstanding traits caps his ceiling rather low, but his floor is an extremely competent center for a good while in the NFL for a team which implements a zone run scheme.

Round 5: Drew Dalman, Stanford

Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 299 pounds https://twitter.com/BenFennell_NFL/status/1287434963265232897?s=20 Dalman is a great physical specimen for a Day-3 selection. A very quick-footed blocker who pairs with good overall strength to clear lanes. Another slightly undersized guy, Dalman will struggle against true 1- or 0-techniques in the NFL. Although his strength is sufficient, he has room in his game and frame to add more power and more mass. Dalman’s calling card is his intelligence. He is very comfortable when asked to make calls at the line of scrimmage and can recognize movements and blitzers pre-snap.

Round 6: Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh

Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 303 pounds https://twitter.com/chad_reuter/status/1329600117964492805?s=20 Morrissey excels as a positional blocker. This is highlighted by his poor 5.31 40-yard dash but his blazing 1.68 10-yard split at Pitts pro day. For reference, that is the best 10-yard split in this year’s class by all linemen as well as in last year’s class, beating out freak of nature Tristan Wirfs. A four-year starter, multiple-season team captain and multiple-time All-ACC honorary selection, Morrissey has accumulated a lot of respect from his coaches and peers. A very intelligent player, he lets himself down with his lack of size and strength. He is able to get the job done more often than not given how technically sound he is but if he wants to become a full-time starter at the next level he must bulk up or else fill a Joe Looney-esc role at an NFL team.

Round 7: Ryan McCollum, Texas A&M

Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 307 pounds https://twitter.com/thomashensley/status/1332852163161300995?s=20 An experienced player at both center and guard, McCollum quietly put together a very solid career for the Aggies alongside sophomore guard Kenyon Green and fellow seniors Dan Moore Jr and Carson Green. Garnering over 30 starts in over 40 appearances, McCollum proved his worth helping lead the Aggies to a top-30 rushing attack in the country by yards and touchdowns. He is a solid positional blocker but also possesses solid strength and mobility which allow him to make plays at all levels of the field. While far from a starter, McCollum has the potential to eventual start at the center or guard positions a few years down the line.

