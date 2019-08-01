Center of attention: Ryan Kalil comes out of retirement, signs with Jets

Center Ryan Kalil announced in January 2018 that last season would be just that: his last season with the Carolina Panthers and as an NFL player.

His retirement lasted all of one offseason.

Kalil signs with Jets

On Thursday, the New York Jets announced that they have “agreed to terms” with Kalil pending a physical.

Center Ryan Kalil will end his brief retirement to sign with the New York Jets. (AP)

NFL Network reported that Kalil and the Jets have been talking for seven weeks.

Now 34-years-old, Kalil was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro with the Panthers. A second-round pick in 2007, Kalil played in six games with three starts as a rookie, and after that point started every game he played for Carolina over the next 11 years.

He missed much of the 2017 season with a significant neck injury; he played all 16 games last year.

If he passes his physical, Kalil will be an upgrade for the Jets at center and can be a help to second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. His reported contract - $8.4 million for one year - reflects how much the Jets wanted him and believe they need him.

GIF hints

Kalil offered some hints on his Twitter feed that something was happening, something New York-related, before official news came.

He posted GIFs from “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Billy Joel, Frank Sinatra (“Come fly with me”) and Billy Crystal tipping a Yankees cap, a scene from a Nike commercial honoring Derek Jeter at the time of his retirement.

