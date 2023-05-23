Center of No Attention: Cowboys’ position depth unheralded, untested

At first glance, the Cowboys center position is as ho-hum as it comes. Tyler Biadasz, 25, is a multi-year starter looking to take another step in his development. With 45 career starts to his name and no veteran challengers breathing down his neck, he’s essentially a lock to win the top spot on the depth chart.

Despite the complete lack of mystery for 2023, the competition at center does offer a compelling storyline for the years beyond. Biadasz is entering the last season of his rookie deal and the Cowboys have been relatively silent regarding a new contract.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With OT Terence Steele also an unrestricted free agent in 2024, Dallas could very well decide one, or both, are expendable and money would be better spent elsewhere.

Why not Biadasz?

Since being drafted No. 146 overall in 2020, Biadasz has played well as a pro. The former Wisconsin standout started four games as a rookie and has held down the fort for the past two seasons, only missing one game in 34 possible regular season starts.

For as good as Biadasz has been as a former fourth-round pick, he hasn’t progressed much above replacement level as a pro.

Film grades from Pro Football Focus ranked him 18 (out of 39) in 2021 and 25th (out of 36) in 2022. While PFF offensive line grades can be flawed, they grade the entire field by the same standards. So even if it’s a potentially flawed method, it is uniformly applied to all.

Advertisement

Reviewing Biadasz’s play the past two seasons, it’s hard to argue much with the rankings. He hasn’t been a liability for Dallas but he hasn’t consistently added much additional value either.

Hovering between average and replacement level makes him a tough appraisal at this point in his career. How his 2023 season transpires will go a long way in determining his value in the NFL and his future with the Cowboys.

Dallas will likely be keeping a keen eye on the options behind Biadasz even if they aren’t seen as immediate threats to unseat him in 2023.

Matt Farniok

Farniok, 25, is a former 2021 draft pick who we recently profiled here at Cowboys Wire. He’s an elite traits-player who the Cowboys have been slowly developing over the past two seasons.

Advertisement

Dallas has Farniok currently focused on competing at LG in 2023. The previous starter, Connor McGovern, left in free agency and outside of signing Chuma Edoga, no clear frontrunner was added to replace him.

While LG is Farniok’s best chance at a starting spot this season, it may not be his best long-term fit. He was drafted partially for his G/C flex and posted regular season snaps at each spot over the past two years.

As recently as last summer the Cowboys had Farniok focused in and ready to challenge Biadasz at the center position.

Stephen said Farniok is playing center & is “gonna push.” Doesn’t seem like Biadasz is very secure. Also didn’t hear McGovern mentioned these couple days when referencing the line & the depth — Zach Wolchuk (@ZachWolchuk) April 30, 2022

If Farniok shows enough good things in training camp this summer, Dallas could pencil him in as the heir apparent to Biadasz in 2024.

Advertisement

Brock Hoffman

Hoffman, 23, hasn’t seen much fan hype since joining the Cowboys late in 2022 but he’s fully in the mix to compete for a roster spot. Like Farniok, Hoffman is a developmental prospect who has G/C versatility.

His film is limited but he’s shown enough to make some think he could be a viable option in the not-too-distant future.

UDFA G/C Brock Hoffman has been really good for the Browns this preseason. pic.twitter.com/uTvNNZ9PyF — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) August 26, 2022

Hoffman should be given ample opportunity to show-out in the preseason and even though he’s most likely to hit the practice squad in 2023, he shouldn’t be slept on as a prospect.

Advertisement

Alec Lindstrom

Lindstrom, a UDFA signing from 2022, came to Dallas known mostly for his intelligence, technique, and calls at the line. Lindstrom needed time to develop physically as a pro.

How much physical development Lindstrom has undergone this past offseason remains to be seen. He may never be built for the NFL game but his college track record and value between the ears cannot be overlooked.

It’s unlikely for Lindstrom to make the final roster in 2023 but he could stick around the practice squad if he shows progress this summer. He’s a longshot but still a possible replacement for Biadasz if he leaves in free agency.

Advertisement

[affiliatewidget_smgtolocal]

The prediction

Biadasz’s future in Dallas will likely come down to two things:

His play in 2023 His contract demands in 2024

The Cowboys can’t afford to pay everyone and with players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons all seeking new deals over the next two seasons, they may just let Biadasz walk regardless of how he plays.

Given the upcoming contracts and the investments already made on the offensive line, it’s unlikely Dallas will pay both Steele and Biadasz.

There’s a good chance the Cowboys will treat center like they have LG; have the starter play out his rookie contract and then let him leave in free agency. They did it with both Conner Williams and Connor McGovern (who were arguably better players at their respective position) so it would make perfect sense to do the same at center with Biadasz.

It will be a fun position group to monitor even if the starting position is essentially locked up in 2023

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire