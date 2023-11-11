Center Nate Bittle shines in Oregon men's basketball victory against Montana

Oregon center Nate Bittle attempts a turnaround shot against Montana at Matthew Knight Arena Nov. 10.

All-conference center N’Faly Dante was a scratch Friday night when Oregon played Montana.

The Ducks still were led by a big man.

Center Nate Bittle had 17 points, eight rebounds and tied his career-high with four blocks in Oregon’s 75-61 nonconference men’s basketball win in front of 7,141 at Matthew Knight Arena.

Bittle was one of five players who scored in double digits for the Ducks (2-0), who put the game away with a 25-11 run over the final 12 minutes and while holding the Grizzlies to two field goals during that stretch.

“It’s growth, it’s us getting better,” coach Dana Altman said. “It’s Nov. 10 and it’s not where it should be, but we finished, we got done what we needed to get done.”

Dante led the Ducks to a season-opening win against Georgia earlier in the week with 16 points and a program-record tying 21 rebounds. But he also played 27 minutes and came away with a sore knee and hamstring and thus didn’t suit up against Montana. He isn't expected to miss any more time, Altman said.

Oregon was also without point guard Jesse Zarzuela, who started against Georgia, adding to an injury list that already included freshmen point guard Jackson Shelstad (knee) and forward Mookie Cook (ankle).

Forward Kwame Evans Jr., and guard Brennan Rigsby started in place of Dante and Zarzuela.

“We have a good team and a deep roster and just, next man up, that’s our mentality,” reserve guard Jadrian Tracey said. “I’m glad that we all came out and played together tonight.”

Rigsby also scored 12 for the Ducks, and Jermaine Couisnard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Kario Oquendo each had 11 points.

The score was tied 37-37 at halftime following Montana’s 7-0 run to end the half, including a tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

After 11 lead changes and 13 ties, Oregon went up for good on a layup by Tracey with 12:07 to play that made the score 52-50.

Bittle was instrumental in helping the Ducks secure the victory down the stretch. Starting with 8:23 to play, he had a four minute stretch that included seven points, two rebounds and a block as Oregon’s lead grew from 57-52 to 67-56.

Oregon guard Jadrian Tracey drives to the rim against Montana at Matthew Knight Arena Nov. 10.

Newcomer Jadrian Tracey shines in MKA debut

Tracey, a 6-5 guard from Florida SouthWestern State College, made an impact off the bench with seven points, six rebounds three assists and a steal in 24 minutes.

“That shows you the energy he gave us,” said Altman, who was struck at halftime by Tracey’s plus/minus of 14 in just seven minutes of playing time.

In the second half, Tracey played 17 minutes.

“I thought he really just gave us some energy there to get started in the second half,” Altman said. “I thought he did a tremendous job. When he was on the court his energy really picked us up.”

Free-throw shooting an issue through two games

Oregon went 16 for 28 from the free-throw line against the Grizzlies and are making just 52.6% of its foul shots through two games.

The Ducks opened the season with a 14-for-29 performance from the line against Georgia.

“We shot a lot of them this week and didn’t get much results for it,” Altman said. “That’s two games in a row that really should’ve been 20-point games. We got the ball to the basket hard, guys were driving and got fouled, went inside and got fouled, so it’s something we gotta correct. We can’t shoot 50% from the line.”

Up next

Oregon doesn't play again until 6 p.m. on Nov. 17 against Tennessee State at Matthew Knight Arena. That will be the Ducks' last home game of the month as they are on the road for three straight until returning on Dec. 2 for the much-awaited visit from Michigan.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Takeaways from Oregon Ducks men's basketball win against Montana