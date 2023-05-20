Center Grove QB Tyler Cherry makes his college decision, picking Duke over several offers

Center Grove quarterback Tyler Cherry announced his commitment Saturday afternoon to Duke.

Center Grove Trojans Tyler Cherry (15) puts in his mouth guard on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Center Grove High School in Greenwood. The Center Grove Trojans defeated the Carmel Greyhounds, 31-27, making this their 30th straight win.

Cherry, a 6-5, 205-pound senior-to-be, said earlier this month that he was planning to commit before June, though that was before he added offers from Penn State, Boston College and Tulane. Cherry also had Power Five conference offers from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan State, Pitt and Vanderbilt.

Cherry, rated as the No. 5 in-state prospect on the 247sports composite and ranked as the No. 23 quarterback in the country in the 2024 graduating class, emerged as a junior after the graduation of three-year starter Tayven Jackson. He completed 65.1% of his passes for 2,269 yards and 22 touchdowns with five interceptions, leading Center Grove to a third consecutive Class 6A state championship.

“Coming into the season as kind of a ‘nobody’ I kind of liked that,” Cherry said recently. “After my freshman year of playing football, baseball and basketball, I quit basketball and baseball to just focus on football and do what I loved the most. I think that helped me get into that mindset of knowing I’m the guy that’s going to have lead us. I worked so hard in the offseason and I think that paid off. It was a great year, a fun year, with all my teammates.”

The four-star prospect was offered by Duke in April. He joins Cathedral’s Danny O’Neil (Colorado), Ben Davis’ Thomas Gotkowski (Miami of Ohio), Triton Central’s Jace Stuckey (Eastern Michigan) and Avon’s Mason Reynolds (Western Michigan) as area quarterbacks in the 2024 class so far to commit to Division I schools.

In Mike Elko’s first year as coach last season, Duke went 9-4 and won the Military Bowl. It was the Blue Devils’ first bowl appearance since the 2018 season.

