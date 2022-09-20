Center fielder Harrison Bader makes Yankee debut seven weeks after Bombers acquired him from Cardinals in exchange for Jordan Montgomery

1
Kristie Ackert, New York Daily News
·2 min read

It took a while, but Harrison Bader made it worth the wait.

The center fielder the Yankees acquired at the trade deadline made his debut with the Bombers Tuesday night with two singles and three RBI as the Yankees rallied for a 9-8 win over the Pirates at Yankee Stadium.

In his first game since June 26, with the Cardinals, Bader tied his season high with three RBI — the most by a Yankee in his team debut since Giancarlo Stanton had four on Opening Day in 2018.

It was all the more special for Bader, because he grew up in nearby Bronxville rooting for the Yankees.

“With all due respect to Yankees fans, I mean, I think it is great for the fans here to have a New York native and a lot of the fans that have cheered us on during the games,” Bader said. “I was that when I was younger, so it definitely is special. And again, I just want to be the best version of myself for them. I think Jeter said it best when he said that fans boo because they want to cheer. So I’m gonna go out there and do my best to give him something to cheer for. And hopefully it’s a win after nine innings.”

After striking out in his first at-bat, Bader singled in a run in the fifth inning. He scored from second on an excellent read of Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds trying to come in on Jose Trevino’s shallow flyball. In the sixth inning, after a wild pitch put runners on second and third, Bader singled through a drawn-in infield to bring in both runners.

The Bombers traded lefty Jordan Montgomery for Bader, even though he had not played since June because of plantar fasciitis. The New York native was excited to put the injury and rehab in the past and get going Tuesday night.

“I’m excited to get on anything,” Bader said. “I’m excited to put on any big league uniform and I’m excited to go out there and compete at the major level. So it’s definitely some special history year for me here, I was in the stands here when I was younger.

“But, again at the end of the day, we got to be effective,” Bader said. “We got a baseball game to win so I’m just gonna focus on taking clean routes to the ball and go out there and just  hit my first cut-off man.”

Bader, who grew up in Bronxville and went to the private school Horace Mann, was a career .246/.320/.409 hitter in six seasons with the Cardinals. He has 52 career homers and 168 RBI.

Recommended Stories

  • Shams: Boston Celtics waive camp invitee forward Bruno Caboclo

    It is currently unclear whether the news regarding Timelord's surgery and looming recuperation is connected to the Celtics moving on from Caboclo.

  • Frankie Montas gets shoulder injection, may not start in playoffs

    Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas received a second cortisone injection in his ailing right shoulder and went on the injured list, putting his rotation position in doubt for the postseason.

  • Brewers vs Mets Betting Forecast for Sep 19

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Milwaukee Brewers host the New York Mets

  • Judge’s 60th homer sparks 5-run 9th, Yanks stun Pirates 9-8

    Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run and Giancarlo Stanton followed with a game-ending grand slam, completing the New York Yankees' stunning five-run, ninth-inning rally to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-8 on Tuesday night.

  • Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani? AL MVP debate might be affected by more than numbers

    The MVP debate between Angels' Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees' Aaron Judge has become a West Coast-East Coast media shouting match.

  • 49ers to sign Kurt Benkert to practice squad

    The 49ers worked out some quarterbacks on Tuesday and they’re adding one of them to their practice squad. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Kurt Benkert will be joining the organization. Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron also worked out for the team. Benkert gives the 49ers a third quarterback behind [more]

  • Bader has 2 go-ahead singles, 3 RBIs in Yankees debut

    Twenty years after celebrating his eighth birthday with a Yankees logo on his birthday cake, Harrison Bader put on the pinstripes he rooted for while growing up. Bader drove in three runs with a pair of go-ahead singles, going 2 for 4 in a stunning 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night that marked his injury-delayed Yankees debut.

  • Clemson football defensive lineman Payton Page said a turning point was in the meal line

    Clemson football defensive lineman Payton Page said he weighed just under 400 pounds at one point. "Covid really messed me up." Video games and eating had to end said his position coach, and so a turning point was in the meal line. Page says he plays with more confidence than ever.

  • The Daily Sweat: Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols continue their milestone chase

    Aaron Judge is within two home runs of tying Roger Maris' AL record.

  • Why Nvidia Attempted a Recovery Today

    Shares of graphics chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up slightly on the day, rising 0.6% as of 2:09 p.m. ET after rallying as much as 2% in early trading, defying the broader technology sector that is down slightly on the day. Nvidia bounced after a terrible month in which several new headwinds came to the fore. According to Taiwanese business journal UDN, Nvidia has reportedly asked its foundry partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) to rush production of A100 and H100 chips so that it can sell these lucrative high-end chips to Chinese customers before restrictions take effect.

  • How Much Will This Cost Nvidia Investors?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) informed investors of a significant change to its operations. The move could potentially cost the company hundreds of millions in revenue. This video will highlight the details and what investors should be aware of.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 54% and 68% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The Nasdaq-100 market index is where investors turn for a sense of how the technology sector is doing, and -- spoiler alert -- it's not having a great year. Today, we will discuss two businesses that make the most of their cloud-powered digital operations and operate in an industry that will be in high demand for the foreseeable future. Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) stock is down 52.5% from its all-time high, largely because of macroeconomic factors hitting so many tech and growth stocks right now.

  • Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030

    The stock market is having a bad year -- all investors know that. The technology sector has been hit particularly hard with some individual stocks shedding 90% of their value from their all-time highs. Here are three small tech stocks worth less than $10 billion now but could surpass that level (and then some) by the time 2030 comes around.

  • Toyota executive: ‘We cost Kyle Busch a shot at his third championship’

    Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson said he feels remorseful for the engine failures that eliminated Kyle Busch from the playoffs.

  • MLB is ending the shift … as we know it. Here are the new tactics teams might use to take away hits in 2023

    MLB's new rules for 2023 will limit the infield shift, but they won't stop teams from pursuing innovative defensive alignments.

  • Harrison Bader's RBI single

    Harrison Bader grounds an RBI single to left field, his first hit as a Yankee, tying the game at 1 in the bottom of the 5th inning

  • Wentz sharp for Tigers in 3-2 victory over Baltimore

    Joey Wentz took a shutout into the sixth inning and Akil Baddoo and Kerry Carpenter homered to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 3-2 victory over the fading Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. Wentz (2-2) allowed two hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. Rookie standout Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer in the seventh for Baltimore's first runs of the series.

  • Josh Heupel updates Cedric Tillman, Jabari Small injuries for Tennessee vs. Florida

    Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman and running back Jabari Small suffered injuries against Akron. They're needed for the Florida game.

  • 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup schedule

    The 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup in Sydney full schedule, from group play through the bracket knockout rounds.

  • Eagles QB Hurts shines in front of MVPs Harden, Harper

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) Darius Slay had no idea James Harden was rooting on the Eagles from a seat near the sideline until he saw the Philadelphia 76ers star on the big screen. The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback ran over to Harden and gifted him the first ball of his two interceptions against Minnesota. Harden even stuck around after the game and had Slay autograph the ball - not a bad souvenir from another Eagles' win at the Linc.