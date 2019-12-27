Center Dewayne Dedmon reportedly wants trade out of Sacramento

Things are bad in Sacramento. Not just the five-game losing streak or the disappointing 12-19 record that is not the step forward management expected, it’s a disconnect between Luke Walton’s staff and the young team, with Buddy Hield talking about the Kings having “trust issues.”

Now comes the report center Dewayne Dedmon wants a trade out of Sacramento and the Kings are listening to offers. Via Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kings center Dewayne Dedmon wants a trade out of Sacramento and multiple teams are making offers to the franchise in anticipation of a deal prior to the February trade deadline, league sources say. Dedmon signed a three-year, $41 million contract with the Kings in free agency, but coach Luke Walton is believed to have soured on the 30-year-old and the sides believe their union can’t be salvaged. Dedmon has received a DNP-CD in eight of the past 10 games.

Can you blame Dedmon? He has fallen out of the rotation in Sacramento, combine that with the “trust issues” mentioned above make it obvious why he would want out of Sacramento.

Dedmon looked like a great signing this summer, a quality floor-spacing center to play next to and behind Marvin Bagley III — and with Bagley’s injuries this season that could have been a big role. But Dedmon has struggled with his shot in Sacramento, hitting just 22.9 percent from three, with a 49.7 true shooting percentage, and that has impacted his overall game, giving him an 8.3 PER. A season ago in Atlanta, he had a 16 PER — above the league average — while scoring 10.8 points and grabbing 7.5 rebounds a game, plus shooting 38.2 percent from three.

Rather than letting Dedmon play through his struggles (as happened with Buddy Hield and others), Walton has glued Dedmon to the bench.

Story continues

A lot of teams could use some depth up front heading into the deadline, they will remember the Atlanta days and think they can turn Dedmon around. Teams will be interested. Right now all the offers coming in are lowball, no doubt, but by the deadline in February the Kings should see better offers. Luke Walton and staff may also need to showcase Dedmon a little to make this deal work.

Add this name to the list of players to watch for the next couple of months. Dedmon could get his wish and be on the move.