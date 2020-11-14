Center Brandon Linder, safety Josh Jones to miss Jags’ Week 10 game vs. Packers

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they will be without two more key players when they travel to Green Bay Sunday. Those players will be starting center Brandon Linder (back injury) and safety Josh Jones (chest injury).

This news comes after Linder surfaced on the final injury report as questionable with a back injury. He was listed as a non-participant in practice for Wednesday and Friday, but was limited on Thursday.

Playing in Linder’s place will be Tyler Shatley, who has already started in three games this season in the interior for the Jags. Those games came against the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, and Los Angeles Chargers.

As for Jones he was limited all week, but was ruled questionable on the final report and will be headed to injured reserve. He shared time with rookie Daniel Thomas last week at safety against the Houston Texans. As a result, Thomas could get the nod this week for the start, or the Jags could go to second-year player Andrew Wingard, who was activated off injured reserve Saturday.

Jones won’t be eligible to return for another three games as a result of going on IR. That means he won’t be eligible for activation until Week 13’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.