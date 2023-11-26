Centennial uses explosive offense to beat Basha and reach Open championship game

Only when the clock hit zeroes could the players from Peoria Centennial come sprinting onto the field. Some still wore their helmets. Others lifted them to the sky. A handful tossed them in whichever direction offered empty space. All were screaming, ready to meet in a jumping, hugging mass of bodies at midfield.

There is still one more game to win. Centennial knows that. But this program has seen the other side. Just two years ago, the Coyotes went 3-8. It was an unfamiliar breed of losing at a school that won 11 titles in 14 years between 2005 and 2018.

Now, Centennial is back — only on a stage that didn’t exist the last time it played for a championship. Five years after their last 5A title, the Coyotes will face their bitter rivals, Peoria Liberty, in the fifth Open Division championship game at Mountain America Stadium at 5 p.m., on Dec. 2.

They got there thanks to their performance Saturday, when they used an explosive offense to beat No. 2 Chandler Basha, 35-27. Liberty defeated Highland in the other semifinal on Saturday, 54-12.

Kenny Worthy III at Liberty High School Football Field.

“It's really exciting,” Centennial coach Richard Taylor said. “Especially from where we started at the beginning of the year when we were barely mentioned.”

The task against Basha was a tall one. The reigning Open champions, Basha entered at 10-1. Their quarterback, Demond Williams Jr., is among the best players in the state.

“We didn't think we were gonna stop him,” Taylor said. “But we felt that we needed to slow him down.”

Even in the losing effort, Williams showed everything he’s capable of. There was the first sign of his stardom, when he unleashed a perfectly thrown 55-yard pass into the arms of Mason Arhin while moving to his left.

Basha Bears quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

Later in the first quarter, he sprinted up the middle for a 55-yard touchdown, breaking tackles on his way into the end zone. In the third quarter, he trucked a defender at the goal line on another touchdown run. In the fourth, he kept Basha alive by evading two pass rushers on fourth down and having the presence of mind to hit La Jai-Lynn Hardwick across his body for a touchdown.

By the end of the night, Williams had completed 21 of 31 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. He added 137 yards on the ground on 19 carries, along with a pair of rushing scores. It was an outstanding performance from an outstanding player. But for Centennial, it counted as sufficient damage control.

“We knew that Demond was gonna make plays,” receiver Kenny Walker III said. “He makes plays every single game. He's the best player in our state. Hands down. He is. I'll give it to him. But it's just that we knew that we had to limit those plays.”

The little limiting of Williams that Centennial managed was enough thanks to its own offense. On the first play of the Coyotes’ second drive, Walker lined up in the wildcat and took a 91-yard carry to the house, setting the tone for the night.

“We just knew that after I broke that long touchdown, we're supposed to be here,” Walker said.

Centennial quarterback Kainan Manna.

Centennial leaned on a pass-heavy approach, scoring its next four touchdowns on passes from sophomore quarterback Kainan Manna — including a touch pass to Walker for a 63-yard score. The highlight came up seven in the fourth quarter. From his own 39-yard line, Manna dropped back and delivered a perfectly-thrown ball down the left sideline. Without breaking stride, receiver Hayden Allen was able to look over his shoulder, let the ball fall into his arms and sprint into the end zone, giving Centennial a 35-21 lead.

“They ran man coverage on the back side, we had an empty set, Hayden had a slot fade and I trusted my guy against anybody,” Manna said. “He'll run right by them and if I throw a good ball out there, see what happens.”

While Allen met Damien Jenkins for a leaping chest bump in the end zone, Manna calmly walked off the field, his right index finger pointed towards the sky. “Game wasn't over,” he said later. Soon, it would be.

After Basha trimmed Centennial’s lead to eight with 5:22 to play, the Coyotes attempted to lean on their ground attack. But facing third-and-6 with nearly three minutes remaining, they had to call Manna’s number again. This time, he escaped a sack and flipped a back-handed pass to Allen, who converted the first down.

“All I had to do was find a way to get him the ball," Manna said. "And I knew if I tried to go throw it, I wouldn't have enough time."

Instead, it was Basha who didn’t have enough time. And it’s Centennial who will play for a state championship.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Centennial uses explosive offense to beat Basha in Open semis