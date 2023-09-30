Centennial stays unbeaten as defense scores off Saguaro turnovers

The Centennial Coyotes remained undefeated in a home win against the Saguaro Sabercats Friday night.

It was senior night at Centennial, and the team came out strong early on the emotional night, jumping out to a 21-7 lead over Saguaro, which was coming off a blowout loss last week in California and playing without starting quarterback Mason Bray.

The first quarter was a blur, as four touchdowns happened within about 15 minutes of real time. Two of those scores were pick sixes by Centennial, the first by senior linebacker Aaden Nguyen.

The Sabercats would answer back fairly quick with a long touchdown pass by backup quarterback Will Mencl, a freshman. But immediately after this, senior wide receiver Kenneth Worthy was down the field for the Coyotes, and caught the ball in the end zone from sophomore quarterback Kainan Manna.

Will Mencl launches it to Bryson Dedmon for @saguarofootball to tie the game… but not for long, while typing this Kenneth Worthy got a touchdown for @Cehsfootball game is now Coyotes in the lead 14-7 pic.twitter.com/eMHPg8IxSK — Benjamin Yates (@Ben31Yates) September 30, 2023

A short time later, Worthy was back on the field for the defense and got a pick six to add another few points to the board. The first half ended with the Coyotes on top, 24-10. As both teams got a field goal in the second quarter.

Coming into the second half though, the Sabercats held Centennial scoreless for the 3rd quarter and most of the 4th quarter. And in that time, they were able to 24-17 off of a 99-yard pick six by Trey Morrison.

But with three minutes left in the game, Worthy reminded everyone that he was still here. And senior night would not be lost. As he rushed 48-yards to secure the last touchdown of the night. Setting the score to 31-17. And after another brutal attack on defense, the game was won. And the Coyotes remain undefeated.

Don’t write him off! Worthy is still here, running 48 yards for a @Cehsfootball touchdown. Coyotes lead 30-17 over @saguarofootball with just 3:06 left in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/sHk4v0ghGh — Benjamin Yates (@Ben31Yates) September 30, 2023

Key Players:

Centennial senior, Kenneth Worthy, plays both wide receiver and cornerback. He had three touchdowns scored in three different ways. A receiving touchdown, a rushing touchdown, and a pick six. He's committed to Washington State.

Centennial sophomore, Kainan Manna was throwing dimes across the field to standout as well.

Saguaro had three quarterbacks in their rotations. Mencl started and was responsible for a huge touchdown pass in the first quarter to Bryson Dedmon. But Mencl sustained an injury and was replaced sophomore tight end Kamden Segall would run quarterback for a few possessions, while Elijah Sherbin-Fox played the entire second half at the quarterback for the Sabercats.

Trey Morrison got the play of the game with a 99-yard pick six.

INCREDIBLE 99 YARD PICK 6! Trey Morrison goes the distance for @saguarofootball score is now 24-17 with @Cehsfootball still in the lead pic.twitter.com/hRuWcVU6pe — Benjamin Yates (@Ben31Yates) September 30, 2023

Key Quotes:

"Things don't just happen on Friday for no reason. Our Coaches put in a good defensive game plan a good offensive game plan. We're working in practice like it's a game every day. So, when we come out here it's nothing new." - Centennial wide receiver/cornerback Kenneth Worthy

"He's a good player, got to find way to get the ball to the playmakers, and they did that. Tough team with good ball players." - Saguaro head coach Hill Zak

"At the start of the game we had a huge touchdown, and we just took that momentum and kept rolling and rolling with that." - Centennial sophomore quarterback Kaidan Manna

"Kenny is an offense, defense, returns, kicks. I mean he's out there a lot, and very crucial to our success, he's a work horse. When he gets a scouting report, he probably knows the team we are playing just as much as the coaches. He is directing like a band director, conducting and telling our guys where to be." - Centennial head coach Richard Taylor

Next Up:

Saguaro (3-3) hosts city rival Chaparral (2-4) while Centennial (6-0) travels to Chandler (6-0) in a battle of unbeatens.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Centennial Coyotes football win over Saguaro Sabercats