Centennial softball takes 2024 5A State Title

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Centennial softball walked with the 5A State Championship Title after taking down Alamogordo in a best of three series on Saturday.

In game one Zantelle Rodriquez was the star of the show, starting things off with a three-run homer to get the quick 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Rodriquez would go on to bring in two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to give the Hawks a firm stance over the Tigers.

Not only was the senior a powerhouse on offense, but at the circle as well – pitching a no hitter securing game one, 6-0.

Game two was a different story.

Starting off in a similar fashion to game one, Hawks gain the quick leader on a two run triple by Kayla Hernandez.

The Tigers fight back to keep its shot at the title alive closing it to a one run margin in the bottom of the 7th, Centennial on top 6-5.

On the double play Hawks are able to secure the 5A state trophy closing the game out there, coming up out of the constellation bracket taking down the number one seed.

This title win has been a long time coming for Centennial, coming up just short as the runner up two season in a row.

Centennial secures its second state championship in program history – first since 2016.

