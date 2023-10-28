Centennial shuts down Pinnacle, sets up huge game against Liberty next week

In a critical 6A Northeast Valley conference game, No. 2 Centennial took down No. 8 Pinnacle 31-6 on Friday evening in the penultimate regular season game for both teams.

With the win, Centennial stays perfect and moves to 9-0 on the season, setting up a huge game next week against No. 1 Liberty with the top seed in the Open Division playoffs and homefield advantage at stake.

“I was happy that we performed that well,” Centennial coach Richard Taylor said. “Pinnacle’s a good team. They played really hard. Now we can start thinking about that game that everyone has been talking about.

“Kids in my class are saying, ‘Hey, Liberty, Liberty.’ And I’m going, ‘Hey, I really don’t want to hear that right now. We got to play Pinnacle, who is top 10 in the state and we need to really focus on them. So, now, we can actually talk about them.”

Pinnacle drops to 6-3 on the year and will most likely be a top seed in the 6A playoff bracket.

Here are three key takeaways from the game.

Centennial Coyotes wide receiver Noah Carter (11) dives to recover a fumble by the Pinnacle Pioneers at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Alex Gould/Special for The Republic

Early miscues setback Pioneers

On their first drive of the game, the Pinnacle offense seemed a bit out of order.

Before they punted the ball for the first time on the evening, the Pioneers had three penalites. One was a sideline infraction on Pinnacle, a sign of things to come.

Then on the next drive, Pinnacle was able sort themselves and to get the ball moving. They pushed it into Centennial terrority.

That’s when disaster struck for Pinnacle.

At the 23-yard line, running back Mason Hughes fumbled the ball and gave it back to Centennial, killing the momentum that had been building. It was 7-0 at this point and the game could have easily been tied shortly after that.

The Pinnacle sideline was not happy with the call, arguing that one of their players came out of the pile with the ball. But refs told Pinnacle coach Dana Zupke that a player kicked the ball away after it had already been recovered by Centenntial.

It was the start of a frustrating night for Pinnacle. Ten penalties were assessed to the Pioneers for the game.

“I’ll be honest,” Zupke said. “I’m not calling out the crew, but it just seems like there was a disparity. We felt like there was a lot of holds on the edge, and we didn’t seem to get those calls. I was literally just talking to my staff, we gotta assess and evaluate, ‘Is there something we’re not teaching our kids?’ Because we don’t understand. And again, we got beat fair and square. But I think a lot of people saw there was a big disparity in the number of calls that kind of went one-way.”

And when Pinnacle finally starting to get something going, it was again penalties that held them back. The first two touchdowns for Pinnacle, a pick-six and a 24-yard pass thrown by quarterback Wyatt Horton, were called back.

It wasn’t until 6:00 left in the game when Pinnacle got on the board with a 31-yard throw from quarterback Drew Varsano to running back Dean Vicent. Horton was out of the game with the score so lopsided.

Noah Carter takes over

It’s no secret that Centennial wide receiver and edge rusher Noah Carter is one of the best players in Arizona. He’s playing at the Washington next year.

Friday evening was another reason why he should definitely be on the list for the Ed Doherty Award for the top football player in the state.

Carter got the scoring started with a 13-yard pass from quarterback Kainan Manna.

Game thread: No. 2 Centennial vs. No. 8 Pinnacle @azcsports



Centennial strikes first with this 13-yard pass from Kainan Manna to Noah Carter.



Centennial 7, Pinnacle 0 | 10:01, 1Q. pic.twitter.com/rwI8oSlBC7 — Logan Stanley (@LSscribe) October 28, 2023

Then one sequence in the first quarter displayed his verstiality and why he’s such a prized recurit.

First, he ended a Pinnacle drive with a sack on defense.

Then on the next drive for offense, he recorded a 42-yard catch to put his team in the red zone. The next play was a 19-yard touchdown, where he did most of the work.

Carter again. He’s taking over.



This time it’s a 19-yard TD.



Centennial 17, Pinnacle 0 | 11:29, 2Q. pic.twitter.com/pTdOXsaxg1 — Logan Stanley (@LSscribe) October 28, 2023

But it wasn’t even his best play of the night.

That came in the third quarter, when he made a spectacular one-handed grab to Centenntial ahead 31-0 with 2:18 left in the quarter.

The game was all but over at that point. He finished the night with three touchdown catches.

Just wow. This is ridiculous.



Look at this catch from Carter to put his team up 31-0.



Centennial 31, Pinnacle 0 | 2:18, 3Q. pic.twitter.com/NqmUQnVEEb — Logan Stanley (@LSscribe) October 28, 2023

“It was a very dominating performance, both offensively and defensively,” Taylor said. “I know he had at least one sack. I’m sure that they were trying to make sure they knew where he was on defense and on offense too. It was a good performance by him.”

Coyotes clamp down again

Take your pick: Gilbert Highland or Centennial. But either way, each team has one of the best defenses in the state.

The combination of Kenny Worthy III at defensive back and Carter on the edge is just too much to overcome.

On the night, 14 of Pinnacle’s drives on offense ended either with a punt, turnover or turnover on downs. There was 15 total drives for Pinnacle in the game. You do the math.

There wasn’t a play longer than 20 yards for Pinnacle until their final drive of the game.

Worthy, a Washington State commit, just shuts down opposing wide receivers, effectively killing that side of the field. And when Pinnacle did try to go deep down the field, the play resulted in a Worthy interception.

Carter applies pressure up front, wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks. Horton had little time to pass all evening. The pocket was collapsing left and right.

It was a downright assertive performance on defense for Centennial, something that has become routine this fall.

Looking ahead

Both teams were playing backup quarterbacks in the second half, both for different reasons.

For Pinnacle, it was a competitive decision. Horton said it was based on the score of the game with his team being down 31 points. Pinnacle concludes the regular season ext week against Scottsdale Saguaro.

But for Centennial, Manna was pulled right before halftime on the last drive due to an undisclosed injury. He came back on the field for warm-ups and was throwing the ball during the break, but watched the game from the sidelines with Danny Avila in.

Taylor said the team does not know the extent of the injury and that, right now, Manna’s status for next week’s big game against Liberty is to be determined.

