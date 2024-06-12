Centennial names new basketball coaches

Jun. 11—CHAMPAIGN — The future of Centennial's basketball programs became much clearer late Tuesday night.

Roderick Hutchison will succeed Tim Lavin at the helm of the Chargers boys' basketball program, with Josh Sterling set to follow Tamara Butler as the school's girls' basketball coach.

Both hires — announced via Centennial's social media accounts shortly before 11 p.m. — are pending board approval.

Hutchison, previously Centennial's JV coach — served as an assistant on Lavin's coaching staff and guided the Chargers through the start of their summer program. Lavin retired in April after winning 404 games in 23 seasons as Centennial's coach since 2001.

Sterling is Centennial's boys' track and field coach and also previously served as an assistant coach for Lavin.