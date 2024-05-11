Centennial, Grandview continue in softball regional quarterfinals

May 10—The Centennial Lady Spartans scored six runs in the second inning to beat the Colleyville-Heritage Lady Panthers 9-1 in Thursday's Game 1 of regional quarterfinals. Centennial has now won 20 games by seven runs or more so far this season.

Bailey Lindemuth was a major factor while hitting and pitching. She struck out seven batters over seven innings while giving up just one earned run off three hits. Lindemuth has been nothing but reliable on the mound: she hasn't given up more than one earned run in three consecutive pitching appearances. Lindemuth was also big at the plate, scoring two runs while getting on base in three of her four plate appearances.

In other batting news, the team relied heavily on Madelyn Hickey, who went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a triple. Another player making a difference was Madison Haynes, who scored two runs while going 3-for-4.

Centennial is on a roll lately: they've won 21 of their last 24 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 29-7 record this season.

Game 2 is scheduled for today.

The Lady Owls (29-10) saw the end of their season as they lost 2-1 in the regional quarterfinals round against the No. 8 Aledo Ladycats.

Pitching was fierce and runs were hard to come by until Joshua broke through in the top of the fifth. Tori Bennett's single up the middle drove in Molly Young with two outs, and the Lady Owls led 1-0.

Aledo punched back in the bottom of the inning, when Ana Flores dropped a perfect bunt in a bases-loaded, one-out situation, allowing Grace Heath to cross home plate.

The teams remained gridlocked at 1-1 until the bottom of the seventh. Flores took advantage of a Joshua fielding error, stealing second to get in scoring position.

It set the stage for Marina Taveras' walk-off RBI single, and the 2-1 victory for Aledo.

Brenlee Gonzales threw five innings for the Ladycats, giving up one run on three hits and striking out four.

Taylor McKean, who earned the win, also lauded four strikeouts, giving up no hits.

The Lady Zebras' regional quarterfinals Game 2 matchup on Thursday night was rescheduled because of rain. They won Game 1 of the area round 11-0 on Wednesday night. The victory made Grandview's record 26-2.

Game 2 was rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday, with Game 3, if necessary, for 6:30 p.m. the same day.

Check cleburnetimesreview.com for results.