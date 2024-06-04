Centennial graduate Steven Milam’s freshman season comes to an end with LSU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Centennial graduate Steven Milam’s season comes to an end with LSU following its extra inning loss to UNC, 4-3.

In a must win competition to continue on in the post season, the Tigers faced the Tar Heels for the third time this weekend at the Chapel Hill Regional on Monday. LSU defeated UNC on Sunday forcing game seven.

Both teams scored in the first frame of the game giving UNC the lead headed into the second, 2-1. That inning LSU would go on to tie it up at two’s, then take the lead for the first time in the game at the bottom of the third.

The score would remain the same until a late game effort by the Tar Heels to equalize the score at threes at the top of the ninth, forcing extra innings.

UNC brings one in during the tenth while holding off the Tigers, solidifying their spot in the super regionals.

Milam had a quiet day at the plate but recorded two put outs on defense.

The New Mexico native closes out year one with a phenomenal season collecting 40 RBI’s, 72 hits and 51 runs. The second baseman finishes his freshman year with a .326 batting average.

